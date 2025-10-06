CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products saw $5.95 billion in inflows, setting a record for the largest single-week inflow

PANews reported on October 6th that according to CoinShares' latest weekly report, digital asset investment products saw an inflow of $5.95 billion last week, the largest single-week inflow on record. CoinShares believes this massive inflow is a delayed response to the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts, driven by weak employment data and concerns about the stability of the US government.

BTC and ETH saw inflows of $3.55 billion and $1.48 billion, respectively, while SOL and XRP attracted $706.5 million and $219.4 million, respectively. Regionally, the United States saw a record inflow of $5 billion, while Switzerland and Germany saw inflows of $563 million and $312 million, respectively. Driven by positive price movements, the total value of digital assets under management reached a new all-time high of $254 billion.