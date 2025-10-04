صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
Key Takeaways: 75M+ Samsung Galaxy users in the U.S. can now buy crypto directly via Samsung Pay on Coinbase. Exclusive Coinbase One trial offered through Samsung Wallet, with zero trading The post Coinbase-Samsung Partnership Brings Crypto Access to 75M Galaxy Users with Exclusive Perks appeared first on CryptoNinjas.Key Takeaways: 75M+ Samsung Galaxy users in the U.S. can now buy crypto directly via Samsung Pay on Coinbase. Exclusive Coinbase One trial offered through Samsung Wallet, with zero trading The post Coinbase-Samsung Partnership Brings Crypto Access to 75M Galaxy Users with Exclusive Perks appeared first on CryptoNinjas.

Coinbase-Samsung Partnership Brings Crypto Access to 75M Galaxy Users with Exclusive Perks

نویسنده: Crypto Ninjas
2025/10/04 23:27
Union
U$0.00629+3.77%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00232+2.20%
Octavia
VIA$0.0145-13.69%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01938-3.86%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.000010613+16.03%

Key Takeaways:

  • 75M+ Samsung Galaxy users in the U.S. can now buy crypto directly via Samsung Pay on Coinbase.
  • Exclusive Coinbase One trial offered through Samsung Wallet, with zero trading fees and premium features.
  • Partnership marks one of the largest crypto-tech integrations, with plans for global expansion in coming months.

Samsung and Coinbase have joined forces to open the doors of cryptocurrency to tens of millions of smartphone users. Starting in the U.S., Galaxy owners now gain direct access to crypto purchases and premium trading benefits through the Samsung Wallet app, in what analysts call one of the most significant steps in mainstream digital asset adoption.

Read More: Coinbase Unveils Bold Crypto Push: $1.5B Revenue, Samsung Pay Deal, and 700K+ Waitlist

samsung-wallet-coinbase

A Major Crypto Onboarding Push

Coinbase, the largest publicly listed crypto exchange in the U.S., announced on X that it has partnered with Samsung to bring cryptocurrency to more than 75 million Galaxy smartphone users. The collaboration centers on Samsung Wallet, the South Korean giant’s all-in-one mobile payment and identity platform.

With this rollout, Galaxy users in the U.S. will be able to:

  • Seamlessly purchase crypto with Samsung Pay inside the Coinbase app.
  • Unlock three months of Coinbase One membership for free, which includes zero trading fees on select assets, priority customer support, enhanced staking rewards, and exclusive partner offers.
  • Earn a $25 credit on their first Coinbase trade, according to Samsung’s promotional materials.

This list of incentives highlights the fact that the two companies are not just trying to make crypto more approachable, but also making it more appealing to the average user who may still be unwilling to make the first step into the digital world of assets.

Coinbase One: Premium Access for Galaxy Users

Offered at a price of $29.99/month on its Preferred Tier, Coinbase One offers a set of Coinbase services to lower the barriers to investing in crypto. Features include:

  • Zero trading fees on regular Coinbase (excluding Coinbase Advanced).
  • Lost fund protection in cases of unauthorized third-party access.
  • Boosted staking rewards, allowing users to earn more from proof-of-stake assets.
  • Access to the CB1 card, which makes spending and earning in crypto more seamless.

By bundling Coinbase One into Samsung Wallet, both companies are effectively transforming Galaxy smartphones into gateways to crypto finance. Shan Aggarwal, Coinbase’s Chief Business Officer, emphasized: “Together with Samsung, we’re pairing their global scale with Coinbase’s trusted platform to deliver the best value for people to access crypto, starting with more than 75 million Galaxy users across the U.S., and soon around the world.”

Read More: Coinbase Launches the First U.S. Futures Trading Tied to Tech Giants and Crypto

Samsung Wallet Evolves Beyond Payments

The 2022 release of Samsung Wallet as the development of Samsung Pay has become a versatile place to keep digital necessities. Besides payments, the app can store IDs, memberships, and boarding passes and, more significantly, the digital car keys.

coinbase-wallet

It makes it even more significant in its part through the Coinbase collaboration:

  • Galaxy users can view crypto holdings directly inside Samsung Wallet.
  • Execute mobile crypto transactions, installment payments, and peer-to-peer transfers.
  • Consolidate both financial and identity essentials into a single secure app.

Drew Blackard, Senior Vice President of Mobile Product Management at Samsung Electronics America, said the move is aligned with user demand: “Millions of Galaxy users rely on their smartphone to complete everyday tasks. With our Coinbase partnership, they now have a simple and streamlined way to access crypto from a leader in the industry.”

And, assuming that the Coinbase integration goes global, the partnership can introduce hundreds of millions of new users to crypto, and many of them might be first-time investors. This scale may be linked to the introduction of crypto services by PayPal in 2020 that was perceived as a ground-breaking innovation in digital assets.

The post Coinbase-Samsung Partnership Brings Crypto Access to 75M Galaxy Users with Exclusive Perks appeared first on CryptoNinjas.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Moonveil
MORE$0.00409-13.25%
CROSS
CROSS$0.12777-0.70%
COM
COM$0.005902-9.61%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.064+6.10%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2363-6.23%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001604-5.03%
اشتراک
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple’s stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin’s rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, “Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?” In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: “everyone.” According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin’s price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin’s Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz’s comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz’s argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they’re essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square’s new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community’s views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz’s remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin’s rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple’s focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here’s What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00338+0.80%
Union
U$0.006281+3.61%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 21:21

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

Ethereum Holds Strong as Analysts Eye $4,400 Target Despite ETF Outflows

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,612.23
$103,612.23$103,612.23

+0.16%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,483.24
$3,483.24$3,483.24

+0.05%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.60
$160.60$160.60

-0.16%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4367
$2.4367$2.4367

-0.02%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17641
$0.17641$0.17641

+0.15%