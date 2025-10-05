صرافیDEX+
CME Group to Launch 24/7 Crypto Futures and Options Trading by 2026

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 00:31
Key Points:
  • CME Group to offer 24/7 trading on cryptocurrency futures and options starting 2026, pending regulatory approval.
  • Allows continuous risk management in line with crypto-native demands.
  • Market reaction expected as regulatory review progresses.

CME Group announces plans for 24/7 cryptocurrency futures and options trading on the CME Globex platform starting in early 2026, pending regulatory approval.

This move addresses growing institutional demand for continuous trading and aligns CME with always-open crypto markets, potentially impacting liquidity and risk management strategies.

CME Plans to Launch 24/7 Crypto Trading in 2026

CME Group will initiate 24/7 trading for cryptocurrency futures and options on its CME Globex platform starting in early 2026. Tim McCourt, head of equities, emphasizes the need for continuous market access to meet client demands in the crypto space. This step awaits regulatory clearance.

The change aims to match the always-on nature of cryptocurrency platforms, enhancing risk management and liquidity for institutional investors. Weekend and holiday trading will shift to the next business day’s accounting.

Tim McCourt stated, “Ensuring that our regulated cryptocurrency markets are always on will enable clients to trade with confidence at any time,” underlining the initiative’s importance. Reactions from key opinion leaders or regulatory comments are yet to emerge, but the broader financial industry is following these developments closely.

Historical Context and Market Implications of CME’s Initiative

Did you know? The CME Group first introduced BTC futures in 2017, marking a significant shift from offshore platforms, paving the way for more regulated crypto trading environments.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $121,690.25 with a market cap of $2.43 trillion. The cryptocurrency has experienced a 1.41% decline over the last 24 hours but shows an 11.19% increase over the past seven days. Bitcoin’s circulating supply is 19.93 million BTC as of October 4, 2025.



Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:24 UTC on October 4, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research anticipates the 24/7 trading framework may enhance regulatory compliance and encourage institutional participation. The initiative might also reduce price discontinuities, commonly known as the “CME gap,” improving market dynamics and potentially influencing technological advancements in settlement processes across other exchanges.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/cme-group-247-crypto-trading/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum's new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum's development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform's priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple's stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin's rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple's Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey's tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, "Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?" In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: "everyone." According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin's price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu's Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin's Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz's comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz's argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they're essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square's new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple's CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community's views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz's remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin's rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple's focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin's price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here's What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
