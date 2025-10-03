CME Group Set To Launch 24/7 Crypto Futures And Options Trading

CME Group, the leading US derivatives exchange, has announced plans to offer 24/7 trading for cryptocurrency futures and options in 2026, pending regulatory approval.

CME Group stated that the move will make its regulated crypto complex ‘always on,’ and match a market that never sleeps, while minimizing risk.

24/7 Crypto Futures And Options Trading

According to CME Group, its cryptocurrency products will trade continuously on the CME Globex platform and will be offline only during a two-hour weekend maintenance period. Any transaction executed over weekends or on holidays will carry the following business day’s trade date, while clearing and settlements will also be cleared on the same timeline. Tim McCourt, the global head of equities, FX, and alternative products at CME Group, stated,

CME Group plans to combine the non-stop nature of the crypto market with the discipline of the exchange’s clearinghouse.

Record-Breaking Numbers

The move comes after record-breaking activity across CME’s crypto contracts. The company’s latest market statistics reported a record average daily volume of 340,000 cryptocurrency contracts in Q3 2025, representing around $14 billion in notional value. Meanwhile, ETH futures on the platform reached a quarterly record of 236,000 contracts, and Micro Ether futures reached 209,000 contracts. The company also revealed that its notional open interest reached a record $39 billion.

Cryptocurrency ADV hit 309,000 contracts in September alone, with Micro Ether futures rising 472% year-over-year. The gains underscore the increasing importance of digital assets within CME’s portfolio, which also experienced strong growth in US Treasury, equity index, and metals trading.

If CME Group’s plan is implemented, it could reduce the dependence on offshore venues for weekend and overnight risk management. It also highlights CME’s plan to establish itself and capture a share in institutional crypto derivatives activity within regulated US markets. However, the plan will require several infrastructure adjustments related to clearing, margin, and settlement to handle continuous operations.

