CME Expands Crypto Futures Trading to 24/7 Due to Rising Demand

CME to launch 24/7 crypto futures and options trading next year, driven by rising institutional demand for digital assets.

CME Group has announced plans to offer 24/7 crypto futures and options trading, starting early next year. This move comes as demand for cryptocurrency products among institutional investors continues to grow. The extended trading hours are expected to provide more flexibility and better risk management for market participants.

CME’s Plan to Offer Continuous Crypto Trading

CME Group confirmed that, starting next year, its crypto futures and options will be available for 24/7 trading. This decision follows the increasing demand from institutional clients for round-the-clock trading. According to Tim McCourt, CME’s Global Head of Equities, institutional investors have expressed the need for continuous trading to manage their positions at all times.

Currently, CME offers futures contracts for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and XRP. With the new 24/7 model, these products will be available throughout the week, including weekends and holidays. Trades made during these periods will have a trade date of the following business day, with all clearing and settlement processes handled promptly.

The Rise in Institutional Demand for Crypto Products

The decision to expand trading hours is driven by growing demand from institutional investors. Since the launch of its crypto futures products, CME has seen increased participation from institutional players. The firm’s Bitcoin and Ethereum futures have seen notable success, and the addition of Solana and XRP futures earlier this year further demonstrates this trend.

As institutional interest continues to rise, CME is responding to the market’s need for continuous access to crypto products. This move allows investors to trade and manage their risk without being limited to traditional market hours. The shift to 24/7 trading will likely attract more institutional clients seeking flexible trading options.

Impact of 24/7 Trading on the Crypto Market

The introduction of 24/7 crypto futures trading could have a significant impact on the market. One major effect is the reduction of the “CME gap,” which occurs when Bitcoin’s price fluctuates over the weekend while CME is closed. With continuous trading, these gaps may be minimized, allowing for smoother price movements.

Moreover, offering 24/7 trading enables market participants to react to price changes in real time. This can lead to better market efficiency and more opportunities for risk management. CME’s move to provide continuous trading underscores the growing importance of cryptocurrency in institutional portfolios.

Competition from Other Exchanges

CME’s decision to expand its trading hours comes amid increased competition in the crypto derivatives market. Other exchanges, like Cboe, are also working to expand their crypto products. Cboe recently announced plans to launch continuous Bitcoin and Ethereum futures in November.

This competition signals that institutional demand for crypto products is on the rise. Exchanges are adapting to the growing interest in digital assets, with CME’s expanded offerings positioning it as a leader in the space.

The post CME Expands Crypto Futures Trading to 24/7 Due to Rising Demand appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.