Circle reports $2.4 trillion in stablecoin activity in Asia-Pacific between June 2024 and June 2025. Singapore and Hong Kong are now the second and third-largest stablecoin hubs globally after the United States. The Singapore-China corridor has become the most active route for cross-border stablecoin transactions. Corporate stablecoin transactions surged from under $100 million in [...] The post Circle's Report Shows $2.4 Trillion in Asia-Pacific Stablecoin Trade appeared first on CoinCentral.

Circle’s Report Shows $2.4 Trillion in Asia-Pacific Stablecoin Trade

نویسنده: Coincentral
2025/10/03 23:07
TLDR

  • Circle reports $2.4 trillion in stablecoin activity in Asia-Pacific between June 2024 and June 2025.
  • Singapore and Hong Kong are now the second and third-largest stablecoin hubs globally after the United States.
  • The Singapore-China corridor has become the most active route for cross-border stablecoin transactions.
  • Corporate stablecoin transactions surged from under $100 million in 2023 to over $3 billion by early 2025.
  • Hong Kong implemented dedicated stablecoin regulations in August 2025, while the US passed the GENIUS Act.

Circle has announced that Asia-Pacific has emerged as the fastest-growing market for stablecoins. The region saw $2.4 trillion in on-chain stablecoin activity between June 2024 and June 2025. This growth highlights the region’s growing dominance in the digital finance sector. Singapore and Hong Kong now rank as the second and third-largest stablecoin hubs globally, behind only the United States.

Singapore and Hong Kong Become Key Stablecoin Hubs

Circle has highlighted that Singapore and Hong Kong have become major players in the global stablecoin market. These two regions now rank behind the US, with significant on-chain activity related to stablecoins. According to Circle’s Asia-Pacific Vice President, Yam Ki Chan, stablecoin adoption is accelerating across the Asia-Pacific region. He emphasized that the Singapore-China corridor has become the most active route for cross-border transactions.

https://x.com/circle/status/1973824846925869109

Circle’s decision to open a new office in Singapore in May 2025 reflects its commitment to the region. The launch event was attended by Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief FinTech Officer at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). He stressed the growing need for new forms of money, such as privately issued stablecoins.

Rising Stablecoin Adoption Among Businesses in Asia-Pacific

The surge in stablecoin adoption is reflected in the growing volume of monthly transactions. Corporate transactions involving stablecoins have jumped from under $100 million in early 2023 to over $3 billion by early 2025. Sectors like travel and luxury retail are leading the way, with companies such as Wetrip, Capella Hotels, and Ginza Xiaoma adopting stablecoin payments.

The increased adoption is due to stablecoins’ ability to track fiat currencies or other assets, such as gold. These digital currencies offer low volatility and almost instant settlement, making them ideal for cross-border commerce. Circle’s role in this growth is pivotal as businesses increasingly turn to stablecoins for efficient transactions.

Circle Sees Asia-Pacific as Strategic Growth Hub

Regulatory frameworks around stablecoins are evolving across major markets. In August 2025, Hong Kong implemented a dedicated regulation for stablecoins. Meanwhile, the US passed the GENIUS Act in June 2025, establishing a legal framework for the issuance and oversight of stablecoins.

China is also signaling potential shifts in policy. While the country has maintained a restrictive stance toward cryptocurrencies, Shanghai’s government formed a task force in July 2025 to explore blockchain’s role in international trade. This development suggests that China may soften its position on blockchain-based financial technologies.

Circle views the Asia-Pacific region as not only a fast-growing market but also a key area for the company’s long-term strategy. The company has reported that global stablecoin supply reached $225 billion by May 2025. This figure represents a 63% year-over-year increase, highlighting the region’s growing significance in the digital finance ecosystem.

The post Circle’s Report Shows $2.4 Trillion in Asia-Pacific Stablecoin Trade appeared first on CoinCentral.

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
اشتراک
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple’s stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin’s rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, “Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?” In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: “everyone.” According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin’s price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin’s Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz’s comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz’s argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they’re essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square’s new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community’s views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz’s remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin’s rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple’s focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here’s What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
