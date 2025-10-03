Circle: Stablecoin trading volume in the Asia-Pacific region reached US$2.4 trillion in the past year, with Singapore and Hong Kong leading the growth

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to the latest data released by USDC issuer Circle, stablecoin trading volume in the Asia-Pacific region has reached US$2.4 trillion over the past year (June 2024 to June 2025), demonstrating that the region is rapidly becoming a core engine for global stablecoin use. Singapore and Hong Kong are the main hubs driving this growth.
The report notes that the growth of stablecoins in the Asia-Pacific region is driven more by practical applications than speculation, including cross-border remittances, tokenized trade, supply chain finance, and high-volume commercial activities requiring fast, low-cost settlement. Furthermore, Singapore and Hong Kong's open regulatory policies and mature fintech infrastructure have created favorable conditions for the rapid expansion of stablecoins.