صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
Hong Kong-listed China Financial Leasing Group announced that it will invest $11.14 million into the web3 and AI sectors, including a plan to develop its own crypto platform. According to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hong…Hong Kong-listed China Financial Leasing Group announced that it will invest $11.14 million into the web3 and AI sectors, including a plan to develop its own crypto platform. According to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hong…

China Financial Leasing Group stock soars 19% after crypto announcement

نویسنده: Crypto.news
2025/10/06 15:27
CyberKongz
KONG$0,00359-%0,55
Sleepless AI
AI$0,06114-%3,71

Hong Kong-listed China Financial Leasing Group announced that it will invest $11.14 million into the web3 and AI sectors, including a plan to develop its own crypto platform.

Summary
  • China Financial Leasing Group will raise $11M via share issuance to fund AI, web3, and crypto ventures.
  • The announcement bumped up its stock nearly 20%, mirroring a wider trend among Hong Kong firms vying for crypto initiatives.

According to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong-listed China Financial Leasing Group plans to raise funds for its artificial intelligence and crypto ventures through a general mandate by subscribing for new shares. The firm plans to issue approximately 69.379 million shares.

The company aims to raise around HKD 86.724 million ($11.14 million), with net proceeds of about HKD 86.474 million after expenses. While HKD 5 million will be allocated or the firm’s general operating fund, the remaining HKD 81.47 million will be used to invest in the web3 and artificial intelligence sectors.

Not only that, the company’s subscription agreement also revealed that it wants to focus on establishing a digital investment platform within the group. The proceeds from its shares issuance will be used to invest in digital assets, including adding stablecoins and other major cryptocurrencies to its portfolio.

So far, the company has been eyeing several digital asset products for its new venture. According to the notice, China Financial Group’s crypto platform plans to facilitate trading for stablecoins, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), real-world assets, NFTs, DeFi, DePin and more.

Although the announcement does not mention a specific launch date for the crypto platform, the company’s efforts seem to be set on raising the funds needed to kick-start its web3 initiative, specifically through AI and crypto.

China Financial Leasing Group stock jumps nearly 20%

On Oct. 6, China Financial Leasing Group’s stock received a major boost after its crypto-related announcement went live. According to data from Google Finance, the stock rose by 19.53% or just 0.25 points in the past few hours following the announcement.

Prior to the announcement, the stock flatlined around the $1.20 range, reaching only as much as $1.26. It wasn’t until later, after the announcement went viral, did investors boost the price up to around $1.55 within just a day.

China Financial Leasing Group's stock climbed nearly 20% following the announcement | Source: Google Finance

China Financial Leasing Group’s case is not unique. Over the past year, there have been many Asian companies that declared interest in the web3 sector, specifically crypto and AI.

Some companies announced that they would be raising funds from share issuance that will be used to invest in crypto or build a digital asset treasury. Moreover, other Hong Kong companies have taken advantage of the stablecoin wave by expressing interest in registering for a license to launch their own tokens pegged to the local currency

A rise in stock prices would usually accompany such an announcement, providing a much needed boost for its previously weak stock price. For example, Hong Kong’s first licensed crypto exchange OSL saw a rise of more than 12% to its stock in July after it was revealed that the firm would allocate a large chunk of the $300 million fundraising to delve into stablecoins.

The trend of using crypto-related announcements to boost stock prices became so prevalent that the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission had to issue a warning to investors. The financial agency asked investors to remain cautious of statements regarding stablecoins and crypto, as it increased alongside the risk of fraud.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0,02519-%5,33
Notcoin
NOT$0,0007343-%2,85
اشتراک
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0,06385+%2,58
Solayer
LAYER$0,2361-%4,95
Memecoin
MEME$0,001604-%4,41
اشتراک
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
SoFi Launches SoFi Crypto: First National Bank Offering Comprehensive Bitcoin Services

SoFi Launches SoFi Crypto: First National Bank Offering Comprehensive Bitcoin Services

Financial Giant Becomes First Nationally Chartered Bank Enabling Customers to Bank, Borrow, and Invest in Bitcoin
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,08363+%0,97
اشتراک
MEXC NEWS2025/11/11 23:24

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

SoFi Launches SoFi Crypto: First National Bank Offering Comprehensive Bitcoin Services

Metaplanet CEO: 0.2% of All Japanese Are Now Shareholders as Bitcoin Gains Traction

Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103.482,61
$103.482,61$103.482,61

-%1,49

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3.471,81
$3.471,81$3.471,81

-%1,35

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160,67
$160,67$160,67

-%3,37

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,4276
$2,4276$2,4276

-%4,01

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17553
$0,17553$0,17553

-%2,06