China Financial Leasing, a Hong Kong-listed company, plans to raise approximately HK$86.7 million, with a focus on Web3 and AI investments.

PANews reported on October 6th that, according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, China Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd. disclosed that it had entered into a subscription agreement with Innoval Capital Holding Limited on October 5th, subscribing for 69,379,496 new shares at a price of HK$1.25 per share, for a total consideration of approximately HK$86.7 million. The company plans to use approximately 94.22% of the net proceeds (approximately HK$81.5 million) to invest in listed and unlisted securities in the Web3 (including stablecoins, BTC, ETH, and RWA) and artificial intelligence sectors, in response to Hong Kong's "Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0" and to build an innovative digital asset investment holding group.