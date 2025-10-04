صرافیDEX+
ChatGPT Predicts When Bitcoin Could Touch $150,000, Says This AI Coin May Surge from $0.012 to $3 in the Same Period

نویسنده: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/04 00:30
Analysts tracking digital assets are paying close attention to two parallel developments. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, is projected to touch $150,000 in the current market cycle. At the same time, Ozak AI, an AI-driven blockchain platform, is advancing a presale that positions its native token OZ for exponential growth from $0.012 to a potential $3. The dual trajectory has drawn focus to how AI-powered blockchain ecosystems like Ozak AI could outperform traditional altcoins during the bull run.

Ozak AI’s Technology and Mission

Ozak AI is an amalgamation of artificial intelligence and decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN) to drive secure, scalable, and automated blockchain systems. Its DePIN architecture is based on IPFS to spread the data between multiple nodes, removing the points of failure and creating real-time availability. Smart contracts ensure control over access, and an immutable registry of all interactions is kept.

The other major component is the Ozak Stream Network (OSN) that provides tamper-proof and trustless data. OSN provides quality analytics in financial decision-making by combining the input of various networks. Ozak Prediction Agent brings these features to the next level and autonomously evaluates proprietary and external data to aid in real-time decision-making in the enterprise and financial industries.

Presale Performance and ROI Calculations

Ozak AI’s presale has advanced through various stages. Stage one began with OZ priced at $0.001. Stage two increased to $0.002, and stage three increased to $0.003. The stage will be live at stage $0.012, which is an increase of 1,100% as compared to the original stage.

So far, 924,557,634.15 OZ tokens have been sold, raising $3,494,710.96. The next stage will increase the price to $0.014. Upon hitting its $1 target, the ROI from stage one would equal 100,000%. Even at the current stage four price, a climb to $3 would represent a 24,900% gain.

The OZ tokenomics increase the project’s scalability. Out of a 10 billion supply, 3 billion is allocated to presale, 3 billion to the ecosystem, 2 billion for reserve, 1 billion to liquidity, and 1 billion to the team and advisors. This structure ensures transparency and balanced growth.

Youtube embed:

Next 500X AI Altcoin

Partnerships and Strategic Integrations

Ozak AI has established a number of partnerships in an attempt to consolidate its position in the market. It is involved in a partnership with Pyth Network which offers real-time feeds of financial data across blockchains. The other partnership with Dex3 will increase liquidity options to traders involved in OZ tokens. The Ozak AI Rewards Hub is currently operational and provides staking and governance involvement as well as token holder reward schemes.

Moreover, co-operations with SINT, Hive Intel and Weblume are the technical extension of Ozak AI. Such integrations can support upgrading to AI at a single click, multi-chain blockchain information, and drag-and-drop Web3 tools. The utility of OZ is increased with every partnership, unlike the case of speculative projects that do not have real use cases.

Bitcoin’s Growth and Ozak AI’s Position

Bitcoin is trading at $111,741, and its daily volume is $39.38 billion. Its circulation of 19.92 million coins puts its market cap beyond the trillion of $2.22. A projected rise of up to $150,000 would elevate its market capitalization and enhance its position as a market leader.

With an AI-driven platform, Ozak AI can enter this space as a potential performer in the altcoins. Although Bitcoin is setting the pace of market cycles, Ozak AI provides an alternative course, with the goal of exponential growth through presale profits, technological integration, and strategic alliances.

Conclusion

The potential growth of the Bitcoin to 150K is in line with the historical trends and effective institutional flows. Simultaneously, the $OZ token by Ozak AI is still growing in terms of presale phases with evident ROI options, solid infrastructure, and alliances.

At a current price of 0.012 and a trend line to $3, Ozak AI becomes a project that could transform AI integration in blockchain and provide out of proportion returns in the bull run.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
اشتراک
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple’s stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin’s rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, “Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?” In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: “everyone.” According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin’s price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin’s Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz’s comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz’s argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they’re essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square’s new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community’s views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz’s remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin’s rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple’s focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here’s What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

Ethereum Holds Strong as Analysts Eye $4,400 Target Despite ETF Outflows

