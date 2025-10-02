Charles Hoskinson Praises Google Cloud’s Role in Midnight Network’s Growth

TLDR

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson praised the partnership between the Midnight Foundation and Google Cloud.

Google Cloud will manage the core infrastructure of the Midnight Network and act as a validator.

The partnership aims to address the blockchain industry’s data privacy issues using zero-knowledge proof technology.

Midnight’s infrastructure enables organizations to safeguard sensitive data while remaining compliant with regulations.

The collaboration will support privacy-first solutions for sectors like healthcare, finance, and government.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has praised the newly announced partnership between the Midnight Foundation and Google Cloud. The collaboration aims to advance the privacy sidechain Midnight, using zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) technology. The goal is to build a privacy-first infrastructure for next-generation digital systems, tackling the challenges of data exposure on blockchain networks.

Google Cloud to Manage Midnight Network’s Infrastructure

Google Cloud will manage the Midnight Network’s core infrastructure and act as a validator. This partnership also introduces confidential computing technology to protect sensitive data from cloud providers. Google Cloud will provide advanced threat monitoring through its cybersecurity arm, Mandiant, ensuring enhanced security for developers.

Charles Hoskinson expressed his enthusiasm on X, stating, “It is a proud moment to work with Google on Midnight. They are a great company, bringing immense value to the Cardano ecosystem.” His statement reflects the importance of Google Cloud’s support in Midnight’s development. The collaboration is expected to accelerate the commercialization of privacy-focused blockchain solutions, which have significant potential in sectors like finance and healthcare.

Midnight’s Impact on Privacy and Regulation

Midnight’s programmable privacy infrastructure provides a crucial solution to the blockchain industry’s data privacy challenges. The network’s zero-knowledge smart contracts allow for selective data disclosure while ensuring compliance with regulations. Organizations in various sectors can safeguard sensitive information and operate within regulatory frameworks.

For example, financial institutions can utilize Midnight to conduct private, regulatory-compliant transactions, thereby enhancing cross-border payments. Governments can leverage the network to issue secure digital identities while protecting personal information. Similarly, healthcare providers can share medical data for research while ensuring patient privacy remains intact.

Midnight Foundation Prepares for Mainnet Launch

The Midnight Foundation is gearing up for the mainnet launch of Midnight later this year. As the Glacier Drop concludes on October 4, 1.6 billion NIGHT tokens have already been claimed. Following this, the Scavenger Mine phase will commence, during which users can earn unclaimed tokens by completing computational tasks.

The second phase will last 30 days, followed by the Lost-and-Found phase, which allows those who missed the Glacier Drop to claim their tokens. This distribution process signals the continued growth of the Midnight network as it prepares for its full launch, attracting more support and attention from the crypto community.

