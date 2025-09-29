Chainlink, SWIFT, and global banks advance initiative to streamline $58B corporate actions costs

Key Takeaways

Chainlink, SWIFT, and leading financial institutions launched a blockchain-based solution to streamline $58 billion corporate actions processing inefficiencies.

The initiative’s second phase achieved nearly 100% consensus among AI models and introduced multilingual, production-grade data validation across 24 global participants.

Chainlink today announced the results of phase two of an initiative to modernize corporate actions processing.

Chainlink, Euroclear, SWIFT, and several leading banks began a joint initiative in October 2024 to overhaul corporate actions reporting. The collaboration uses AI, Chainlink’s oracle infrastructure, and blockchain to automate data processing and establish a shared “golden record.”

The project targets one of the most costly inefficiencies in global finance. Corporate actions consume an estimated $58 billion annually, with expenses rising 10% each year. Automation remains below 40%, leaving institutions reliant on manual work.

With participation growing to 24 institutions, including DTCC, UBS, and DBS Bank, the solution uses Chainlink’s oracle platform, blockchain, and artificial intelligence to transform fragmented disclosures into standardized, real-time data accessible across multiple languages.

In addition to successfully handling multilingual disclosures, like those in Spanish and Chinese, the system achieved nearly full consensus among AI models on tested corporate actions, as noted by Chainlink.

Instead of days, validated data was delivered directly into existing financial systems within minutes, according to the team. The architecture also demonstrated support for tokenized equities through unified records accessible across both blockchains and traditional infrastructure.

The next phase will broaden the workflow to include corporate actions beyond dividends and mergers, such as stock splits, while also extending global reach with support for more jurisdictions and currencies.

The team also plans to introduce stronger privacy and governance controls to strengthen compliance for financial institutions worldwide.