Chainlink Brings Deutsche Börse Market Data On-Chain

Blockchain Chainlink has secured one of its most significant wins yet by bringing Deutsche Börse's institutional market data onto blockchain rails. The German exchange operator, which oversees some of Europe's largest trading venues, will now feed information from Eurex, Xetra, 360T, and Tradegate directly to decentralized networks. The collaboration allows financial data long confined to traditional platforms to circulate inside DeFi ecosystems, where it can power tokenized products, settlement mechanisms, and risk management tools. Instead of installing new infrastructure, Deutsche Börse can rely on Chainlink's oracles to push data securely to multiple blockchains. The scale of the integration is substantial: Deutsche Börse processes over €1.3 trillion in trades annually and generates billions of real-time data points. Those streams will now be accessible to thousands of protocols already connected to Chainlink, potentially accelerating the growth of decentralized finance with the same feeds used by global banks. For Chainlink, the deal builds on a string of high-profile partnerships. SWIFT and UBS have previously worked with the oracle network to test tokenized asset settlement, and in the U.S., the Commerce Department is preparing to release official macroeconomic statistics such as GDP and inflation through Chainlink and other providers. By blending Europe's most trusted market data with decentralized infrastructure, Deutsche Börse and Chainlink are laying the groundwork for a future where traditional finance and blockchain applications run on the same trusted information.