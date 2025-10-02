صرافیDEX+
Chainlink and GLEIF launch institutional-grade on-chain identity, enabling compliant, secure, and scalable digital asset adoption while advancing real-world asset tokenization. The blockchain industry is moving closer to large-scale institutional adoption. Chainlink and GLEIF have partnered to deliver a trusted on-chain identity solution. Their collaboration resolves a long-standing barrier that's kept major institutions out of the […] The post Chainlink and GLEIF Launch Institutional-Grade Identity for Blockchain appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Chainlink and GLEIF Launch Institutional-Grade Identity for Blockchain

نویسنده: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/02 00:45
Chainlink and GLEIF launch institutional-grade on-chain identity, enabling compliant, secure, and scalable digital asset adoption while advancing real-world asset tokenization.

The blockchain industry is moving closer to large-scale institutional adoption. Chainlink and GLEIF have partnered to deliver a trusted on-chain identity solution. Their collaboration resolves a long-standing barrier that’s kept major institutions out of the full embrace of tokenized finance.

Institutional-Grade Identity Solution Increases Onchain Compliance

The Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) will integrate its verifiable Legal Entity Identifier (vLEI) with the Cross-Chain Identity (CCID) and Automated Compliance Engine (ACE) of Chainlink. Together, these components hardcode organizational identity directly into wallets, smart contracts, and tokenized assets.

This means that with identity sewn into the protocol, institutions will be able to ascertain asset provenance programmatically and moreover, implement compliance policies. The system also makes it possible to recover assets in the event of a cryptographic key compromise reliably. This means that digital finance platforms will be able to scale while addressing global regulatory requirements.

Related Reading: Chainlink, UBS, and DigiFT Launch Tokenized Fund Pilot | Live Bitcoin News

Analysts highlight the fact that the lack of a trusted identity has slowed institutional participation in digital assets. Banks, asset managers, and tokenization platforms were at risk when it came to verifying the counterparties and complying with cross-border regulations. With this new solution, they can automate compliance, enhance controls, and protect privacy.

The partnership paves the way for hundreds of trillions of institutional capital to flow onchain. Stablecoin issuers, trading venues, and financial institutions can now adopt tokenized solutions confidently without the fear of regulatory uncertainty. By ensuring compliance directly in the smart contracts, the solution helps to reduce the operational risks and increase confidence for the large-scale deployment.

GLEIF, Chainlink Drive Real World Asset Tokenization

Experts point out that verifiable on-chain identity could also help advance tokenization of real-world assets. Asset managers could make issuance of securities more efficient, and banks can move confidently into tokenized lending and settlement systems. By bridging trust and automation, GLEIF and Chainlink help build a framework for growth across jurisdictions.

The development is part of broader industry trends towards building an infrastructure of institutional-grade infrastructure. With the built-in elements of transparency and accountability, there can be more willingness from regulators to approve large-scale tokenized finance products. Institutions will be capable of operating within compliant frameworks, and they will be able to retain efficiency.

However, analysts warn that rapid adoption will not remove risks. Institutions with a significant exposure to tokenized reserves or Digital Assets, or DAI, could still experience liquidity pressures during periods of market weakness. At some point, if compliance or treasury strategies fail, restructuring or even liquidation may be unavoidable.

For the banks and asset managers, the solution is an opportunity to grow with better safeguards in place. However, it also highlights the need for sustainable models as tokenized finance grows. As the market expands, the balance between innovation and resilience will set outcomes.

By enabling trusted identity at the protocol level, it is possible that Chainlink and GLEIF will unlock the next wave of adoption. At the same time, the move points to the opportunities and structural risks that face institutions in a volatile financial arena.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

