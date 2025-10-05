صرافیDEX+
ChainAware.ai and Tectum join efforts to deliver ultra-fast, secure crypto transactions with AI fraud detection, Proof of Utility, and quantum-proof protection.

ChainAware.ai Taps Tectum to Deliver Secure and Real-time Crypto Transactions

نویسنده: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/05 22:00
Security Shield

ChainAware.ai, a leading platform in artificial intelligence (AI) predictive analytics and fraud detection, has unveiled its strategic partnership with Tectum, the fastest and most scalable blockchain with a record of 3.5M transfers each second. The only purpose of this integration is to protect users’ transactions with a more secure, scalable, and real-time crypto transactions method.

As per the source, ChainAware deals in the scam and fraud detection field with AI, which ensures the security of users’ wallets around the world. Further, its integration with Tectum will be no less than a remarkable achievement for these platforms. Tectum is considered to be the world’s fastest blockchain due to its fastest services in crypto transactions all over the world. ChainAware.ai has released this news through its official X account.

Tectum Sets the Standard for Next-Gen Blockchain

Tectum has the world’s best features, which provide not only efficiency alone but also protect users from future threats. For this purpose, Tectum has a feature called ‘Proof of Utility consensuses’ that prioritizes efficiency with scalability for users’ betterment.

Furthermore, Tectum has another feature, which is ‘Quantum-proof XFA security’, which will protect users from future attacks like quantum computing. It means that tectum not only facilitates users in the present scenario, but also has done work for the future.

In addition, the SoftNote feature of Tectum is one of the most attractive and beneficial for users and businesses compared to other features. This feature offers a zero-fee, non-custodial payment solution that works like digital cash, making crypto practically at your fingertips.

ChainAware.ai and Tectum Redefine Trust in Payments

In the ChainAware.ai and Tectum alliance, ChainAware.ai is also playing a crucial role in protecting users with its predictive intelligence feature, by anticipating and flagging suspicious activities before they become threats. Simultaneously, ChainAwrae is monitoring the users and businesses for any scams or malicious actors.

Furthermore, the ChainAware feature of Wallet-level analytics provides deep insights into transactions with the pure purpose of protecting users from scams and hacks. In short, enclosing this whole collaboration into a single line, it is a step toward the safety, scalability, and transparency of users’ payments in this digital world.

