صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post CBI exposes large-scale fraud linked to HPZ token scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in India has carried out several searches linked to the HPZ token scam, a development that has exposed large-scale fraud activity. According to the agency, the searches were carried out as part of its ongoing Operation Chakra-V against cybercrime. According to the CBI, the searches bore fruit, revealing that they exposed a sophisticated and large-scale transnational cyber fraud running into hundreds of crores of rupees. The agency conducted several raids in a coordinated operation in seven locations across several cities, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi NCR. The CBI claimed that it recovered several pieces of evidence from the locations, noting that the evidence was mostly incriminating digital and financial records. CBI blows open large-scale fraud linked to HPZ scam The CBI mentioned that the case, which has been registered under criminal conspiracy and fraud offenses under the Information Technology Act, points to an elaborate criminal conspiracy carried out in the country by Indian nationals, who were acting in collusion and under orders from their foreign-based masterminds. Between 2021 and 2023, the group carried out organized crime under the guise of loans, job investment, and crypto schemes. These criminal activities were carried out through the creation of several shell companies, which were used to open mule bank accounts. Mule bank accounts, in this case, are accounts that just exist for the sole purpose of moving illegal funds. The criminals usually operate many mule accounts, using unsuspecting victims in some cases, which makes it easy for them to layer their transactions, burying investigators willing to trace their transaction footprints in digital paperwork. According to the CBI, most of the criminal proceeds from victims were routed through these accounts before they were converted into different digital assets and moved out of the country. Criminals prefer to use… The post CBI exposes large-scale fraud linked to HPZ token scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in India has carried out several searches linked to the HPZ token scam, a development that has exposed large-scale fraud activity. According to the agency, the searches were carried out as part of its ongoing Operation Chakra-V against cybercrime. According to the CBI, the searches bore fruit, revealing that they exposed a sophisticated and large-scale transnational cyber fraud running into hundreds of crores of rupees. The agency conducted several raids in a coordinated operation in seven locations across several cities, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi NCR. The CBI claimed that it recovered several pieces of evidence from the locations, noting that the evidence was mostly incriminating digital and financial records. CBI blows open large-scale fraud linked to HPZ scam The CBI mentioned that the case, which has been registered under criminal conspiracy and fraud offenses under the Information Technology Act, points to an elaborate criminal conspiracy carried out in the country by Indian nationals, who were acting in collusion and under orders from their foreign-based masterminds. Between 2021 and 2023, the group carried out organized crime under the guise of loans, job investment, and crypto schemes. These criminal activities were carried out through the creation of several shell companies, which were used to open mule bank accounts. Mule bank accounts, in this case, are accounts that just exist for the sole purpose of moving illegal funds. The criminals usually operate many mule accounts, using unsuspecting victims in some cases, which makes it easy for them to layer their transactions, burying investigators willing to trace their transaction footprints in digital paperwork. According to the CBI, most of the criminal proceeds from victims were routed through these accounts before they were converted into different digital assets and moved out of the country. Criminals prefer to use…

CBI exposes large-scale fraud linked to HPZ token scam

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 21:20
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006961-3.22%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000095-50.77%
COM
COM$0.005877-8.27%
Particl
PART$0.3063-0.96%
CyberConnect
CYBER$0.9851-1.48%

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in India has carried out several searches linked to the HPZ token scam, a development that has exposed large-scale fraud activity. According to the agency, the searches were carried out as part of its ongoing Operation Chakra-V against cybercrime.

According to the CBI, the searches bore fruit, revealing that they exposed a sophisticated and large-scale transnational cyber fraud running into hundreds of crores of rupees.

The agency conducted several raids in a coordinated operation in seven locations across several cities, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi NCR. The CBI claimed that it recovered several pieces of evidence from the locations, noting that the evidence was mostly incriminating digital and financial records.

CBI blows open large-scale fraud linked to HPZ scam

The CBI mentioned that the case, which has been registered under criminal conspiracy and fraud offenses under the Information Technology Act, points to an elaborate criminal conspiracy carried out in the country by Indian nationals, who were acting in collusion and under orders from their foreign-based masterminds.

Between 2021 and 2023, the group carried out organized crime under the guise of loans, job investment, and crypto schemes.

These criminal activities were carried out through the creation of several shell companies, which were used to open mule bank accounts. Mule bank accounts, in this case, are accounts that just exist for the sole purpose of moving illegal funds. The criminals usually operate many mule accounts, using unsuspecting victims in some cases, which makes it easy for them to layer their transactions, burying investigators willing to trace their transaction footprints in digital paperwork.

According to the CBI, most of the criminal proceeds from victims were routed through these accounts before they were converted into different digital assets and moved out of the country. Criminals prefer to use this route to move illegal funds because it is easier and largely untraceable.

In some other cases, when these kinds of funds are sent overseas, authorities in India no longer have jurisdiction over them. Thus, the police will need to liaise with law enforcement in the countries where the criminals are located.

Further investigations ongoing to find perpetrators

The CBI claimed that in their investigations, they discovered that most of the shell companies were set up at the behest of foreign masterminds. The entities were also incorporated in India, with most of them onboarded on several fintech and payment aggregator platforms to collect and channel public funds. The funds were consolidated, converted to digital assets, and then moved into different wallets before being moved abroad.

The CBI claimed that it was able to apprehend five accused for their active roles in executing the fraud. They are being presented before the competent court as per the due process of law. Further investigations are also still ongoing to trace the cross-border financial footprints, identify other individuals and entities involved in the crime, and unravel the full extent of the conspiracy.

CBI claims it remains committed to combating cyber-related financial crimes through intelligence-led operations, inter-agency coordination, and the use of advanced digital forensics to counter complex transnational fraud networks. This is one of the many crypto-related criminal activities that were unraveled by authorities this week. According to a previous Cryptopolitan report, Indian authorities claimed they discovered an illegal platform that has processed about $96 million in illegal funds.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It’s free.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/cbi-exposes-fraud-linked-to-hpz-token-scam/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Moonveil
MORE$0.00409-13.25%
CROSS
CROSS$0.12777-0.70%
COM
COM$0.005902-9.61%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.064+6.10%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2363-6.23%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001604-5.03%
اشتراک
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple’s stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin’s rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, “Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?” In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: “everyone.” According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin’s price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin’s Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz’s comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz’s argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they’re essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square’s new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community’s views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz’s remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin’s rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple’s focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here’s What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00338+0.80%
Union
U$0.006281+3.61%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 21:21

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

Ethereum Holds Strong as Analysts Eye $4,400 Target Despite ETF Outflows

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,645.53
$103,645.53$103,645.53

+0.20%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,484.45
$3,484.45$3,484.45

+0.08%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.78
$160.78$160.78

-0.05%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4396
$2.4396$2.4396

+0.09%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17656
$0.17656$0.17656

+0.23%