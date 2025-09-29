صرافیDEX+
A massive Cardano ($ADA) transfer has captured the attention of the crypto market, fueling speculation over institutional accumulation and long-term holding strategies. Data from blockchain tracker Whale Alert confirmed that a significant movement of 67,926,042 ADA—valued at over $54 million—was withdrawn from the major U.S. exchange Coinbase and sent to an unknown private wallet.

Cardano Whale Moves $54M in ADA Off Coinbase, Sparks Decentralization Debate

نویسنده: Coinstats
2025/09/29 19:42
Cardano

A massive Cardano ($ADA) transfer has captured the attention of the crypto market, fueling speculation over institutional accumulation and long-term holding strategies. Data from blockchain tracker Whale Alert confirmed that a significant movement of 67,926,042 ADA—valued at over $54 million—was withdrawn from the major U.S. exchange Coinbase and sent to an unknown private wallet. The …

Continue reading "Cardano Whale Moves $54M in ADA Off Coinbase, Sparks Decentralization Debate"

The post Cardano Whale Moves $54M in ADA Off Coinbase, Sparks Decentralization Debate appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

