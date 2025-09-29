Cardano Chart Confirms Death Cross Hinting At Lower Prices, Top ADA Holders Are Reallocating Here

Recent charts confirm that Cardano has formed a death cross, reinforcing bearish momentum and hinting at lower prices ahead. At the same time, on-chain data shows top ADA holders are reallocating into more aggressive projects.

That rotation is increasingly flowing into Remittix (RTX), making it a focal point for capital shifting from ADA. In this piece, we analyze the Cardano technical outlook, explain why ADA holders are turning to Remittix, and explore what this means for both trajectories.

Cardano: Death Cross Unleashes Pressure

Cardano’s price action has deteriorated sharply after the 50-period moving average fell below the 200-period average on the 4-hour chart, a classic death cross signal. That shift coincided with a plunge from about $0.888 to $0.754, and over $855 million in leveraged positions were liquidated across crypto markets.

That said, the roadmap is not abandoned. Cardano’s forthcoming Ouroboros Leios upgrade promises 30 to 55x throughput improvements, which could help if market conditions ease.

Remittix Is Where ADA Capital Is Migrating To

ADA holders are increasingly reallocating some of their holdings into Remittix, seeking a more aggressive upside and fresh narrative. Unlike ADA’s steady, incremental growth profile, Remittix is being viewed as a high-potential alternative. According to reports, ADA whales and retail investors alike are rotating into Remittix.

Remittix has sold over 672 million tokens, is priced at $0.113, and has raised more than $26.7 million. The team is now fully verified by CertiK, and Remittix holds the #1 spot for prelaunch token rankings on CertiK’s platform.

That rotation makes sense in a market where death cross signals in ADA raise urgency for new opportunities. As ADA faces downward pressure, Remittix offers an active destination for capital seeking growth rather than stability.

The beta wallet is live and being tested by community users in real-world transactions. Its 15% USDT referral program lets users claim instantly every 24 hours through the Remittix dashboard. Remittix has secured two CEX listings after surpassing $20 million and $22 million funding thresholds, and it is preparing to announce its third major CEX listing soon.

Here are five standout advantages driving adoption for Remittix:

Direct crypto to bank transfers in 30+ countries

Audited by CertiK, built with trust and transparency

Ranked number one among pre-launch tokens

Ideal for freelancers, remitters and global earners

Mass market appeal beyond just the crypto crowd

Those features position Remittix not just as a meme chase but as a payments infrastructure play. The social buzz is real, but the technical and structural underpinnings lend legitimacy. As ADA’s chart risks deepen, Remittix is carving out space as a destination for reallocated capital and renewed growth expectations.

New Flow, New Narrative

The Cardano death cross may validate bearish sentiment, but it is the reallocation patterns that tell a more decisive story. ADA holders are moving toward Remittix, betting that its utility, listing momentum, and structural incentives can outpace ADA’s slower grind.

Remittix’s security credentials, wallet rollout, referral model, and upcoming third listing reinforce that narrative. The shift suggests momentum is fracturing from ADA into newer plays.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

The post Cardano Chart Confirms Death Cross Hinting At Lower Prices, Top ADA Holders Are Reallocating Here appeared first on Blockonomi.