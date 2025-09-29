صرافیDEX+
Cardano price is testing key support at $0.75, with participants eyeing a potential bear trap that could fuel a rally towards $2.00 if momentum and accumulation align.Cardano price is testing key support at $0.75, with participants eyeing a potential bear trap that could fuel a rally towards $2.00 if momentum and accumulation align.

Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: Could This Bear Trap Spark a Rally Towards $2.00 and Beyond?

نویسنده: Brave Newcoin
2025/09/29 19:49
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: Could This Bear Trap Spark a Rally Towards $2.00 and Beyond?

Cardano price is holding at supports after slipping from above $0.86 earlier this week. Despite the decline, market participants are closely monitoring support zones as speculation grows that the current dip may form a bear trap before a larger rally.

With ADA down nearly 10% in seven days, investors are weighing whether this consolidation marks exhaustion for sellers or the start of a broader breakout phase.

Could This Be a Bear Trap on Cardano Price

Cardano price has slid to $0.77 after retreating from highs above $0.86 earlier this week, marking a 1.32% daily drop. Despite the drawdown, price remains above $0.75, which has acted as a key liquidity zone. Historically, dips into this band have often preceded larger upside moves, especially when RSI approaches oversold levels.

Cardano

Cardano price is trading around $0.77, down -0.77% in the last 24 hours. Source: Brave New Coin

What makes this setup notable is that volume has stayed relatively strong during the decline, hinting that accumulation may be taking place behind the scenes. If ADA holds $0.75 and closes back above $0.80, the setup could confirm a bear trap with room to climb towards $1.20 in the next leg.

Analysts See $2 Rally Potential

Market watchers are increasingly pointing to accumulation signs within this correction. A failed breakdown followed by swift buying pressure often leads to rallies that catch the broader market off guard. Short-term traders are already eyeing the $0.90 level if ADA manages to bounce strongly from current supports.

Mintern

ADA is showing early signs of accumulation, with a potential rally towards $2.00 if momentum holds. Source: Mintern via X

This case for recovery is strengthened by the fact that ADA has consistently defended the same zones in recent cycles. Mintern, in particular, sees this consolidation phase as an early signal of a potential rally towards $2.00 if momentum aligns with on-chain demand.

Cardano Price Prediction: Testing Resistance Levels

Cardano’s next resistance levels lie at $0.90, followed by $1.05. Clearing these hurdles could unlock further upside. While ADA has faced multiple rejections in this range before, repeated attempts increase the odds of an eventual breakout.

Emilio Crypto Bojan

ADA is approaching key resistance levels at $0.90 and $1.05, with indicators flashing a “Strong Buy” as accumulation strengthens. Source: Emilio Crypto Bojan via X

Emilio Crypto Bojan noted that most indicators have rated ADA as a “Strong Buy” over the past month. With RSI levels cooling off and accumulation building, the technical backdrop remains constructive if $0.75 continues to act as a reliable floor.

Cardano Short-Term Analysis

In the immediate term, downside risks remain. If ADA loses its $0.75 support, price could quickly slide towards $0.70 or even $0.65, areas highlighted by traders as attractive long-entry zones. The RSI nearing oversold territory suggests that a flush lower may reset conditions for the next leg up.

Sssebi

Cardano risks sliding towards $0.70–$0.65 if $0.75 support breaks, though oversold RSI hints at a potential recovery setup. Source: Sssebi via X

Sssebi warned that without a strong bounce, ADA could extend losses before recovering. However, he also pointed out that such moves often create favorable setups for buyers, making the next few sessions key in determining the short-term trajectory.

Final Thoughts: Is Cardano Building for a Bigger Rally?

Cardano sits at a decisive point. Defending $0.75 could validate the bear trap thesis, giving ADA the strength to recover towards $0.90 and $1.05 in the near term. Failure, however, risks extending losses towards $0.65, leaving participants cautious around key supports.

The broader outlook leans constructive as long as buyers remain active. Analysts highlighting “Strong Buy” signals, combined with whale accumulation patterns, suggest ADA’s foundations are strengthening even as price struggles in the short term.

