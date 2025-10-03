Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26%

TLDR

Canaan Inc. secured a 50,000-unit order for its Avalon A15 Pro mining rigs from a U.S.-based buyer.

The sale represents Canaan’s largest order in over three years and highlights the growing demand for efficient Bitcoin mining equipment.

Canaan’s stock surged by 26% following the announcement, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s future.

The United States continues to lead the global Bitcoin mining industry, accounting for 36% of the total hashrate.

Bitcoin mining difficulty reached a new high, pushing miners to invest in more efficient hardware like Canaan’s Avalon A15 Pro.

Canaan Inc., a leading crypto mining hardware company, saw its shares surge by over 26% after securing a significant order. The company landed a 50,000-unit order for its next-generation Avalon A15 Pro mining rigs from a U.S.-based buyer. This deal represents Canaan’s largest sale in over three years, signaling strong demand in the Bitcoin mining sector.

Canaan’s Growing Influence in the Bitcoin Mining Sector

Canaan’s CEO, Nangeng Zhang, expressed confidence in the future of Bitcoin mining following the deal. He said the sale underscores the “long-term growth” potential of Bitcoin mining and the “demand for highly efficient infrastructure.” Canaan’s latest-generation Avalon A15 Pro machines are designed to handle the increasing difficulty of mining Bitcoin, offering higher energy efficiency and greater processing power.

The United States remains the world’s largest Bitcoin mining hub, accounting for 36% of the global hashrate. This order further solidifies Canaan’s position as a major player in the growing industry. As Bitcoin mining becomes increasingly competitive, institutional buyers are turning to top-tier equipment, such as Canaan’s Avalon series, to maintain profitability.

Bitcoin Mining’s Growing Challenges

Bitcoin mining has become more challenging, with mining difficulty hitting new records in recent months. On September 5, mining difficulty reached 134.7 trillion, a significant increase from August’s 127.6 trillion. This rising difficulty makes Bitcoin mining more challenging and expensive, pushing smaller miners out of the market.

The increased difficulty also raises operational costs for miners, making efficient hardware more essential. Larger institutions are taking the lead, with the top four public miners MARA, IREN, Cango, and CleanSpark accounting for nearly 20% of block rewards in July. Despite these challenges, solo miners continue to secure blocks, underscoring the enduring potential for individual success in Bitcoin mining.

Canaan’s shares jumped to $1.31 on Nasdaq following the announcement, reflecting investor optimism. Over the past six months, Canaan’s stock has risen by more than 50%, though it remains down 40% year-to-date. The recent sale illustrates the company’s resilience in the volatile Bitcoin mining market.

The post Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26% appeared first on Blockonomi.