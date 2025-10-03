صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
TLDR Canaan Inc. secured a 50,000-unit order for its Avalon A15 Pro mining rigs from a U.S.-based buyer. The sale represents Canaan’s largest order in over three years and highlights the growing demand for efficient Bitcoin mining equipment. Canaan’s stock surged by 26% following the announcement, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s future. The [...] The post Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26% appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR Canaan Inc. secured a 50,000-unit order for its Avalon A15 Pro mining rigs from a U.S.-based buyer. The sale represents Canaan’s largest order in over three years and highlights the growing demand for efficient Bitcoin mining equipment. Canaan’s stock surged by 26% following the announcement, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s future. The [...] The post Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26% appeared first on Blockonomi.

Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26%

نویسنده: Blockonomi
2025/10/03 05:12
WorldAssets
INC$0.6-1.54%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1691-4.46%
Propy
PRO$0.4726-4.83%
Union
U$0.006339+4.17%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13993+12.15%

TLDR

  • Canaan Inc. secured a 50,000-unit order for its Avalon A15 Pro mining rigs from a U.S.-based buyer.
  • The sale represents Canaan’s largest order in over three years and highlights the growing demand for efficient Bitcoin mining equipment.
  • Canaan’s stock surged by 26% following the announcement, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s future.
  • The United States continues to lead the global Bitcoin mining industry, accounting for 36% of the total hashrate.
  • Bitcoin mining difficulty reached a new high, pushing miners to invest in more efficient hardware like Canaan’s Avalon A15 Pro.

Canaan Inc., a leading crypto mining hardware company, saw its shares surge by over 26% after securing a significant order. The company landed a 50,000-unit order for its next-generation Avalon A15 Pro mining rigs from a U.S.-based buyer. This deal represents Canaan’s largest sale in over three years, signaling strong demand in the Bitcoin mining sector.

Canaan’s Growing Influence in the Bitcoin Mining Sector

Canaan’s CEO, Nangeng Zhang, expressed confidence in the future of Bitcoin mining following the deal. He said the sale underscores the “long-term growth” potential of Bitcoin mining and the “demand for highly efficient infrastructure.” Canaan’s latest-generation Avalon A15 Pro machines are designed to handle the increasing difficulty of mining Bitcoin, offering higher energy efficiency and greater processing power.

The United States remains the world’s largest Bitcoin mining hub, accounting for 36% of the global hashrate. This order further solidifies Canaan’s position as a major player in the growing industry. As Bitcoin mining becomes increasingly competitive, institutional buyers are turning to top-tier equipment, such as Canaan’s Avalon series, to maintain profitability.

Bitcoin Mining’s Growing Challenges

Bitcoin mining has become more challenging, with mining difficulty hitting new records in recent months. On September 5, mining difficulty reached 134.7 trillion, a significant increase from August’s 127.6 trillion. This rising difficulty makes Bitcoin mining more challenging and expensive, pushing smaller miners out of the market.

The increased difficulty also raises operational costs for miners, making efficient hardware more essential. Larger institutions are taking the lead, with the top four public miners MARA, IREN, Cango, and CleanSpark accounting for nearly 20% of block rewards in July. Despite these challenges, solo miners continue to secure blocks, underscoring the enduring potential for individual success in Bitcoin mining.

Canaan’s shares jumped to $1.31 on Nasdaq following the announcement, reflecting investor optimism. Over the past six months, Canaan’s stock has risen by more than 50%, though it remains down 40% year-to-date. The recent sale illustrates the company’s resilience in the volatile Bitcoin mining market.

The post Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26% appeared first on Blockonomi.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In

Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In

The post Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market is moving into a new phase. With U.S. regulators approving fresh standards for exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a number of leading altcoins are now in line for listings. This could shape how investors position themselves in the months ahead. SEC Approval Opens ETF Path The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved …
Union
U$0.00634+3.67%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000306-3.47%
اشتراک
CoinPedia2025/09/18 12:09
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15531+1.47%
MemeCore
M$2.41041-3.46%
Threshold
T$0.01296+1.56%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
Bitcoin
BTC$103,563.69-1.70%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.29%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01203-0.57%
اشتراک
Tronweekly2025/11/11 23:00

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Why Noomez ($NNZ) Is Leading the Charge

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,572.08
$103,572.08$103,572.08

+0.12%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,491.04
$3,491.04$3,491.04

+0.27%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.40
$160.40$160.40

-0.29%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4381
$2.4381$2.4381

+0.02%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17650
$0.17650$0.17650

+0.20%