صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Can Live Data Redefine Intelligence? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At Token2049 Singapore’s Real World AI Summit, IoTeX and a coalition of industry partners unveiled the Real-World AI Foundry. The global initiative aims to define shared standards for artificial intelligence grounded in live, verifiable data. IoTeX Pushes Boundaries of AI and Blockchain Integration Sponsored Sponsored The Foundry seeks to tackle limitations typical to AI, including reliance on static, historical datasets that power prediction but lack adaptability to real-world environments. Real-world models (RWMs) are central to the project. They operate as multimodal AI systems designed to integrate data from machines, sensors, and human interaction. Unlike large language models (LLMs) or traditional machine learning trained on archives, RWMs aim to perceive live events, learn cause-and-effect, and respond dynamically. “IoTeX and its partners are attempting to move AI from abstract prediction to grounded action. The Real-World AI Foundry brings together enterprises, researchers, AI innovators, and infrastructure providers to co-architect an open foundation for intelligence that is live, verifiable, and aligned with human values,” said Raullen Chai, Co-Founder and CEO of IoTeX, in a statement shared with BeInCrypto. The initiative has attracted a broad alliance. Partners range from Vodafone and the Blockchain Association to crypto-native projects, including Theta Network, Filecoin (FIL), Aethir, Hashkey Chain, Drone Layer, and Taiko. Collectively, they have pledged to build under three guiding principles: Grounded — RWMs must be based on verified, real-time data. Open — Frameworks should be interoperable and open-source. Human — Governance must embed accountability and alignment with human values. Why the Timing Matters Sponsored Sponsored The launch comes as autonomous systems begin to influence sectors such as healthcare, energy, and mobility. Reliance on outdated or misaligned models poses increasing risks in these sectors. Traditional AI often struggles with context, novelty, and accountability, which are shortcomings that RWMs could address by training on live, trusted data. Still,… The post Can Live Data Redefine Intelligence? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At Token2049 Singapore’s Real World AI Summit, IoTeX and a coalition of industry partners unveiled the Real-World AI Foundry. The global initiative aims to define shared standards for artificial intelligence grounded in live, verifiable data. IoTeX Pushes Boundaries of AI and Blockchain Integration Sponsored Sponsored The Foundry seeks to tackle limitations typical to AI, including reliance on static, historical datasets that power prediction but lack adaptability to real-world environments. Real-world models (RWMs) are central to the project. They operate as multimodal AI systems designed to integrate data from machines, sensors, and human interaction. Unlike large language models (LLMs) or traditional machine learning trained on archives, RWMs aim to perceive live events, learn cause-and-effect, and respond dynamically. “IoTeX and its partners are attempting to move AI from abstract prediction to grounded action. The Real-World AI Foundry brings together enterprises, researchers, AI innovators, and infrastructure providers to co-architect an open foundation for intelligence that is live, verifiable, and aligned with human values,” said Raullen Chai, Co-Founder and CEO of IoTeX, in a statement shared with BeInCrypto. The initiative has attracted a broad alliance. Partners range from Vodafone and the Blockchain Association to crypto-native projects, including Theta Network, Filecoin (FIL), Aethir, Hashkey Chain, Drone Layer, and Taiko. Collectively, they have pledged to build under three guiding principles: Grounded — RWMs must be based on verified, real-time data. Open — Frameworks should be interoperable and open-source. Human — Governance must embed accountability and alignment with human values. Why the Timing Matters Sponsored Sponsored The launch comes as autonomous systems begin to influence sectors such as healthcare, energy, and mobility. Reliance on outdated or misaligned models poses increasing risks in these sectors. Traditional AI often struggles with context, novelty, and accountability, which are shortcomings that RWMs could address by training on live, trusted data. Still,…

Can Live Data Redefine Intelligence?

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 00:32
SecondLive
LIVE$0.001323-6.30%
COM
COM$0.005913-8.18%
RealLink
REAL$0.06685-3.75%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06213-1.64%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000086-4.44%

At Token2049 Singapore’s Real World AI Summit, IoTeX and a coalition of industry partners unveiled the Real-World AI Foundry.

The global initiative aims to define shared standards for artificial intelligence grounded in live, verifiable data.

IoTeX Pushes Boundaries of AI and Blockchain Integration

Sponsored

Sponsored

The Foundry seeks to tackle limitations typical to AI, including reliance on static, historical datasets that power prediction but lack adaptability to real-world environments.

Real-world models (RWMs) are central to the project. They operate as multimodal AI systems designed to integrate data from machines, sensors, and human interaction.

Unlike large language models (LLMs) or traditional machine learning trained on archives, RWMs aim to perceive live events, learn cause-and-effect, and respond dynamically.

The initiative has attracted a broad alliance. Partners range from Vodafone and the Blockchain Association to crypto-native projects, including Theta Network, Filecoin (FIL), Aethir, Hashkey Chain, Drone Layer, and Taiko.

Collectively, they have pledged to build under three guiding principles:

  • Grounded — RWMs must be based on verified, real-time data.
  • Open — Frameworks should be interoperable and open-source.
  • Human — Governance must embed accountability and alignment with human values.

Why the Timing Matters

Sponsored

Sponsored

The launch comes as autonomous systems begin to influence sectors such as healthcare, energy, and mobility. Reliance on outdated or misaligned models poses increasing risks in these sectors.

Traditional AI often struggles with context, novelty, and accountability, which are shortcomings that RWMs could address by training on live, trusted data.

Still, challenges remain. Achieving consensus across industries, safeguarding data ownership, and addressing liability in autonomous decision-making will likely spark debate. Critics may question whether a decentralized alliance can deliver coordination at scale.

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that the Foundry will not operate as a centralized entity. Instead, participants will contribute specialized inputs, ranging from infrastructure and data streams to research expertise and adoption pathways.

At the same time, they will collectively shape governance, quality standards, and interoperability requirements.

If successful, the initiative could establish Real-World AI as a new category alongside LLMs and generative AI. Its emphasis on multi-stakeholder governance contrasts sharply with Big Tech’s closed, proprietary approaches.

The Real-World AI Foundry is still in its early stages, and many technical and governance frameworks have yet to be finalized.

IOTEX Price Performance. Source: BeInCrypto

As of this writing, IOTEX, the network’s powering token, was trading for $0.0231, down by 1.12% in the last 24 hours.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/iotex-real-world-ai-foundry-reality/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In

Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In

The post Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market is moving into a new phase. With U.S. regulators approving fresh standards for exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a number of leading altcoins are now in line for listings. This could shape how investors position themselves in the months ahead. SEC Approval Opens ETF Path The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved …
Union
U$0.00634+3.67%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000306-3.47%
اشتراک
CoinPedia2025/09/18 12:09
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15531+1.47%
MemeCore
M$2.41041-3.46%
Threshold
T$0.01296+1.56%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
Bitcoin
BTC$103,563.69-1.70%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.29%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01203-0.57%
اشتراک
Tronweekly2025/11/11 23:00

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Why Noomez ($NNZ) Is Leading the Charge

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,591.67
$103,591.67$103,591.67

+0.14%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,492.08
$3,492.08$3,492.08

+0.30%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.40
$160.40$160.40

-0.29%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4387
$2.4387$2.4387

+0.05%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17652
$0.17652$0.17652

+0.21%