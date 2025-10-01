BTC Price Today: Is $112,000 A Good Entry Point Or Is Bitcoin Heading Below $100,000

صرافیDEX+
نویسنده: Blockonomi
2025/10/01 01:00
Bitcoin
BTC$103,617.99-1.64%
FLOW
FLOW$0.2863+1.84%

The BTC price debate is heating up; some believe $112,000 is a solid entry, while others fear Bitcoin could slip below $100,000. As a contrast, Remittix (RTX) is quietly drawing institutional interest after raising over $26.7 million, offering a fresh angle on where capital might flow in this turbulence.

Bitcoin at $112,000: Support or Illusion?

Bitcoin is hovering just under $112,000, with recent recoveries showing some resilience after intraday dips below $109,000. Analysts point out that $112K is a psychological layer and also a resistance zone where sellers may dominate again.

Below that, key support levels lie in the $102,000 to $107,000 range, and if BTC falls decisively under $100,000, it risks triggering stop loss cascades. Macro risks like rising interest rates or regulatory tightening could push momentum downward, even if fundamentals remain strong.

Remittix: A Strategic Alternative When BTC Wobbles

If Bitcoin fails to hold near $112,000, capital will seek alternatives, and that is where Remittix enters the frame. BTC is battling macro headwinds and saturation at high levels. Remittix offers a growth narrative rooted in utility and capital momentum. Many institutional investors may prefer backing a payments infrastructure over chasing BTC’s next leg.

Remittix is now verified by CertiK, and it holds the #1 spot among CertiK’s Pre-Launch Tokens. Its wallet is in beta, letting real users test transfers and UX. The referral program yields 15% USDT rewards, instantly claimable 24 hours later through the Remittix dashboard.

On capital and exposure, Remittix has sold over 672 million tokens, is priced at $0.113, and has raised over $26.7 million. It has secured two CEX listings after passing $20M and $22M milestones, and a third listing is underway.

Here are five strong advantages Remittix brings when BTC is struggling:

  • Direct crypto to bank transfers in 30+ countries
  • Audited by CertiK, built with trust and transparency
  • Ranked number one among pre-launch tokens
  • Ideal for freelancers, remitters and global earners
  • Mass market appeal beyond just the crypto crowd

The strength of these fundamentals gives Remittix a compelling narrative during BTC volatility. As Bitcoin tests major thresholds, Remittix already carries traction and investor confidence that can absorb inflows that might otherwise speculate on BTC’s rebound.

Entry at $112,000 or Look Aside?

$112,000 may serve as a short-term entry point for risk-tolerant bulls, but the danger of a drop below $100,000 is not negligible.

For those seeking asymmetric upside with structural underpinnings rather than sheer momentum bets, Remittix stands out as a credible alternative. When BTC wobbles, Remittix’s utility, capital traction, and strategic positioning may offer a more stable runway for growth.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

The post BTC Price Today: Is $112,000 A Good Entry Point Or Is Bitcoin Heading Below $100,000 appeared first on Blockonomi.

