صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
More than $4.3B in Bitcoin and Ethereum options expire today, shaking the crypto market. Discover what it means for BTC and ETH prices — and how Zexpire, a 0DTE DeFi protocol, could capture the retail options boom with its $ZX token.More than $4.3B in Bitcoin and Ethereum options expire today, shaking the crypto market. Discover what it means for BTC and ETH prices — and how Zexpire, a 0DTE DeFi protocol, could capture the retail options boom with its $ZX token.

BTC and ETH Options Expire Today: What It Means for the Broader Market and Why It Could Fuel Zexpire’s Rally

نویسنده: Cryptodaily
2025/10/04 01:52
Bitcoin
BTC$103 524,48-1,63%
Ethereum
ETH$3 481,84-1,29%
WHY
WHY$0,00000002286+0,17%
Fuel
FUEL$0,00293+7,72%
Moonveil
MORE$0,004114-12,72%

The first Friday of October brings another high-stakes moment for crypto markets: more than $4.3 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum options are expiring today. The sheer scale of these expiries highlights how central options have become to crypto price action — and why protocols like Zexpire, which aim to democratize this booming niche, are starting to capture investor attention.

Billions at Stake: BTC and ETH Options Expiry

According to data from Deribit, Bitcoin leads today’s action with $3.36 billion worth of contracts set to expire, while Ethereum accounts for just under $1 billion. Together, the expiries represent one of the most closely watched events of the week.

Source: deribit 

Bitcoin Options Overview

  • Open interest: 27,962 contracts

  • Max pain: $115,000

  • Put-to-call ratio (PCR): 1.13 (slightly bearish)

  • Current price: $120,124

Ethereum Options Overview

  • Open interest: 216,210 contracts

  • Max pain: $4,200

  • PCR: 0.93 (neutral)

For the uninitiated, the max pain level refers to the strike price where most options expire worthless — often acting as a “gravitational pull” on prices around expiry. With Bitcoin trading above $120K, bulls currently have the upper hand, though market makers could still push prices closer to the $115K zone.

What This Means for Traders

Options expiry days are notorious for volatility, and today is no different. For Bitcoin, the slightly bearish PCR suggests caution, though bulls have managed to keep BTC above the key $120K threshold.

Meanwhile, Ethereum volatility has collapsed, and traders are rotating into Bitcoin, leaving ETH in a fragile sideways trend.

Compared to last week’s record-breaking $21 billion monthly expiry, today’s event is smaller. Still, with billions of dollars in contracts unwinding, the broader market can expect sharp, short-term turbulence.

The Bigger Picture: Options Are Crypto’s Growth Engine

The headline numbers from today’s expiry — billions in contracts, sudden price swings, and intricate hedging dynamics — all point to one fact: options trading has become one of the fastest-growing pillars of crypto.

On centralized venues like Deribit, daily trading volumes now average around $3 billion. But here’s the catch: this market is still dominated by professionals who understand complex Greeks, hedging strategies, and leverage risks. Retail participation has remained minimal — until now.

Enter Zexpire: One-Click Options for the Masses

This is where Zexpire comes in. Branded as the first 0DTE DeFi protocol, Zexpire strips options down to their essence and transforms them into a simple, binary experience.

Here’s how it works:

  • Users bet whether the price will stay within a range or break out in the next 24 hours.

  • Guess right, and you win. Guess wrong, and your loss is capped at your stake.

  • No margin calls. No cascading liquidations. Just a fixed-risk play on volatility.

In other words, Zexpire is packaging the same volatility that drives billion-dollar expiries on Deribit into an accessible format that anyone can use.

Learn more about Zexpire

Why This Context Fuels Zexpire’s Rally Potential

Today’s BTC and ETH expiries highlight two truths:

  1. Options are driving crypto’s volatility.

  2. Retail traders remain largely excluded.

Zexpire bridges this gap by:

  • Offering a simplified “one-click” format that mirrors the dynamics of options without the complexity.

  • Backing the platform with a native token, $ZX, which powers governance, provides staking rewards, and includes deflationary mechanics like fee burns and buybacks.

  • Opening access across multiple chains (Base, Solana, TON, Tron), with the ability to buy directly by card.

Currently priced at just $0.003 in seed access — nearly 800% below its planned listing price of $0.025 — $ZX also carries the speculative upside that traders look for in early-stage DeFi projects. 

Early participants benefit from loyalty bonuses, staking rewards up to 5%, and exclusive airdrops.

How to buy $ZX

A Retail-Friendly Spin on the Derivatives Boom

We’ve already seen how HYPE, Hyperliquid’s native token, surged by capturing the derivatives narrative. Zexpire is attempting to carve out a similar niche — but with an even broader appeal. Its fixed-risk, gamified structure makes it more like prediction markets than traditional options desks, giving it a shot at viral adoption.

If Zexpire can capture even a fraction of the momentum that BTC and ETH expiries show every week, $ZX could position itself as the breakout DeFi token riding the options wave.

Final Thoughts

The billions expiring today on Bitcoin and Ethereum options underscore just how crucial derivatives have become in shaping crypto markets. They also highlight how difficult this environment is for retail traders to navigate.

Zexpire offers a striking contrast: a simplified, fixed-risk, DeFi-native gateway to the same volatility that institutions profit from. With its token still in early-stage pricing, the timing could prove compelling for those looking to ride the next leg of the options-driven boom.

BTC and ETH expiries move markets — but Zexpire is building the on-ramp for everyone else.

Get more information about Zexpire ($ZX) here:

  • Site: https://zexpire.com/

  • Telegram: https://t.me/zexpire_0dte

  • X: https://x.com/Zexpire_0dte

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Moonveil
MORE$0,00409-13,25%
CROSS
CROSS$0,12777-0,70%
COM
COM$0,005902-9,61%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0,064+6,10%
Solayer
LAYER$0,2363-6,23%
Memecoin
MEME$0,001604-5,03%
اشتراک
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple’s stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin’s rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, “Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?” In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: “everyone.” According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin’s price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin’s Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz’s comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz’s argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they’re essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square’s new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community’s views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz’s remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin’s rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple’s focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here’s What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
WHY
WHY$0,00000002286+0,17%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,00338+0,80%
Union
U$0,006281+3,61%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 21:21

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

Ethereum Holds Strong as Analysts Eye $4,400 Target Despite ETF Outflows

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103 522,12
$103 522,12$103 522,12

+0,08%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 481,84
$3 481,84$3 481,84

+0,01%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160,67
$160,67$160,67

-0,12%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,4380
$2,4380$2,4380

+0,02%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17660
$0,17660$0,17660

+0,26%