BTC ALMOST $120K, CRYPTO IS GREEN, PNKSTR JUMPS 50% TO $140M
Crypto majors see more green; Bitcoin at $118,800. ZCash continues to lead, soaring 50% to $140. US government shutdown pauses ETF approvals. Lighter leaves private beta, opens Perps platform to public. Polymarket eyes US return as soon as today. PNKSTR jumps 50% to $140M as other NFT Strategies boom. Crypto majors are green again continuing the shutdown rally; BTC +2% at $118,800, ETH +2% at $4,380, XRP +1% at $2.99, SOL +4% at $225. ZEC (+50%), DEXE (+30%) and SPX (+17%) led top movers. Zcash rocketed ~63% to a three-year high, as traders (and Naval) pitch privacy coin as “insurance” hedge during Bitcoin strength. BTC ETFs saw another $675.8M in net inflows, now over $1.6B on the week so far. MSTR stock jumped 5% yesterday after Strategy avoided a multi-billion AMT (tax) hit after new IRS/Treasury guidance, easing concerns over taxes on unrealized gains tied to its Bitcoin holdings. Polymarket is poised to relaunch for U.S. users within days, as filings show self-certified contracts after acquiring a CFTC-licensed venue. Circle introduced a new tokenized US Treasury fund USYC on Solana. The UK government seeks to keep most of $7B in Bitcoin it just seized linked to massive Chinese fraud. The White House withdrew Brian Quintenz for CFTC chair, reopening leadership questions at the derivatives regulator amid active crypto agenda. New York is running a pilot to give low income residents $12,000 in USDC to help alleviate poverty, with funding provided by Coinbase. VisionSys AI is partnering with Marinade Finance to launch a SOL TreasuryCo, aiming to acquire $500M in SOL over the next 6 months (and stake it) with larger goals to accumulate up to $2B. The US government shut down has halted the ETF approval process, diminishing hopes of any early October approvals (i.e. for SOL.
Source: https://decrypt.co/videos/interviews/AvoJ3k13/btc-almost-120k-crypto-is-green-pnkstr-jumps-50-to-140m