Brock Purdy’s Status Uncertain Ahead Of 49ers Vs. Rams

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 03:31
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 10: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after throwing a pass for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 10, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has already missed two games this season, and his status for Thursday Night Football v.s. the Los Angeles Rams is up in the air.

Purdy was a non-participant in Tuesday’s walk-through practice, the only practice the 49ers had this week ahead of Thursday night’s game.

49ers General Manager John Lynch told KNBR 1050 that the team is taking “every precaution” to make sure that Purdy’s alright.

“I think he is,” Lynch said. “Now it’s just a matter of can he turn it around on a short week?”

Kyle Shanahan Comments On Brock Purdy’s Status

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Purdy told him his toe was bothering him after San Francisco’s 26-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Purdy was 22-of-38 for 309 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss.

Shanahan told the media on Monday that Purdy will start “if we feel he can play up to 100 percent of his ability.” However, whether Purdy is ultimately 100% remains to be seen.

When Purdy spoke to the media on Tuesday, he gave a measured response about his status for Thursday night.

“Playing might lead to some soreness and stuff, so sort of expected it. But quick turnaround, Thursday night game and everything, it’s tougher,” Purdy explained. “You don’t have as many days to get right, heal up and feel better. So that’s where we’re at.”

What Happens If Brock Purdy Doesn’t Play Against The Rams?

If Purdy is unable to play on Thursday, the 49ers will turn to Mac Jones, who’s already started two games this season. Jones is 2-0 with 563 passing yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions and a 66.3 completion rate. Purdy has similar numbers to Jones this season with 586 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 65.8 completion rate. In short, a major drop off in production shouldn’t be expected if Jones is QB1 on Thursday.

If Purdy does play, he’ll be looking to right the wrongs he made against the Jaguars, including some errant passes and two interceptions.

“It starts with me throwing better balls, being smart with the ball,” Purdy said. “I think it really starts there. I’ve just got to be better.”

Whether it’s Purdy or Jones under center against the Rams, it’s a pivotal NFC West showdown. With the 49ers and Rams both at 3-1, the winner of this tilt will be the division leader.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/trevorwoods/2025/10/01/brock-purdys-status-uncertain-ahead-of-49ers-vs-rams-on-thursday/

