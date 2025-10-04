The post Brazil Leads Latin America with $318.8 Billion in Crypto Transactions appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The latest report from Chainalysis reveals that Brazil is the largest crypto economy in Latin America. The country moved $318.8 billion in crypto assets from July 2024 to June 2025, representing one-third of the Latin American (LATAM) crypto economy.

Crypto Expands in Latin America

According to the recent report, the LATAM countries played an impressive role in fintech and managed to record nearly $1.5 trillion in cryptocurrency transaction volume between 2022 to 2025. Posing as a crypto leader in LATAM, Brazil continues to grow at a rate of 109.9% in the crypto market.

The top five contenders in the LATAM crypto ecosystem with the largest crypto transaction history are:

Brazil – $318.8 billion

Argentina- $93.9 billion

Mexico- $71.2 billion

Venezuela- $44.6 billion

Columbia- $44.2 billion

Chainalysis stated, “The growth in the Brazilian crypto economy has been driven largely by institutional and large institutional transfers, both of which grew in excess of 100% period-over-period. But the data also suggest that Brazil’s growth is broad-based, with meaningfully large increases for all transfer sizes.”

Stablecoin Surge in Brazil

The report emphasized that the use of digital assets, including stablecoins, is becoming more common in LATAM. In fact, over 90% of Brazilian crypto flows are now stablecoin-related, positioning Brazil as the “regional growth hub.” With growing regulation and increased transaction volume in stablecoins, Brazil is expected to maintain its central position in crypto in the near future.

Moreover, Brazil has shown the strongest period-over-period growth in cryptocurrency purchases using local currency. This means Brazil’s fiat-to-crypto transactions remain its robust element.

The report outlined, “Colombian Peso, the Argentine Peso, and the Brazilian Real, stablecoin purchases make up over half of all exchange purchases between July of 2024 and the end of June 2025.”

Small Markets with Big Impact in Crypto

Other than the top five countries in LATAM, some smaller markets also played a crucial role in ascending the crypto market in LATAM. Countries like Peru, with $28.0 billion, Chile $23.8 billion, and Bolivia $14.8 billion in crypto transactions, assisted in the evolution of digital assets in the region. Meanwhile, El Salvador contributed only $3.5 billion, despite its fondness for Bitcoin.