BONDX Simplifies Web3 Shopping and Crypto Payments at Uquid

BONDX, a blockchain trading platform, has announced its groundbreaking partnership with Uquid, a Web3 e-commerce platform with crypto payments. The aim behind this alliance is to make crypto-powered shopping and payments seamless, rewarding, and globally accessible.

The mission of this collaboration is to keep users updated with the modern world and help them become compatible with this digital world. In this partnership, both platforms will contribute according to their special features. BONDX has excitedly announced this news through its social media X account.

Uquid Expands Shop-to-Earn Experience through BONDX Integration

Uquid is among the world’s leading Web3 E-commerce platforms, which facilitates its users with innovative ideas in shopping. At this time, Uquid is providing 170M+ physical products, 497K+ digital goods, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to worldwide users. Furthermore, it verifies merchants, cashback rewards, and Payin3, an interest–free loan, with crypto.

These innovative ideas will attract a massive number of users around the world to use their services for desired results. It also provides a “Shop-to-Earn” experience along its payin3 system, which reduces the burden on users while paying in cryptocurrencies. Moreover, BONDX will play its role by using its digital payment method across the world.

BONDX and Uquid Make Crypto Payments Effortless

BONDX and Uquid gathering is offering a seamless, secure, and borderless transaction method that will not only help a confined or selected area of users, but rather expand to the entire world. In short, this partnership makes crypto shopping easy with a rewarding system for users’ benefits and enhances traffic on the platform.

This alliance is providing more advanced services with benefits. It is in human nature that it will go to that place where it is rewarded and benefited with goods, and something that is based on the needs or desires of users.