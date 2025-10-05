صرافیDEX+
Solana's long streak ended as BNB Chain soared back to number 1 in active addresses amidst Aster frenzy.Solana's long streak ended as BNB Chain soared back to number 1 in active addresses amidst Aster frenzy.

BNB Chain Crushes Solana to Reclaim First Spot in Active Addresses

نویسنده: CryptoPotato
2025/10/05 20:35
Binance Coin
BNB$974.61-1.19%
1
1$0.02284-20.11%
Aster
ASTER$1.1331+5.38%

BNB Chain reclaimed the top spot in September as the leading blockchain by active addresses, after recording 52.5 million users.

This surge enabled it to surpass NEAR Protocol’s 51.8 million and Solana’s 45.8 million, marking the first time the latter has been dethroned since August 2024.

Aster Hype

Interestingly, BNB Chain surpassed Solana in terms of daily chain fees and maintained the lead for three consecutive days last month. The renewed momentum on BNB Chain is largely attributed to the hype surrounding Aster, which has sparked massive user engagement and boosted on-chain activity across the ecosystem.

On October 4th, Aster’s TVL reached $2.34 billion, a 570% increase from $347 million, according to data compiled by DefiLlama. The sharp growth indicates that users are increasingly leveraging Aster for decentralized trading and yield farming.

While the BNB Chain Layer 1 recorded a 22% increase in active addresses over the past month, the Layer 2  scaling solution OpBNB, which is built on the OP Stack, also saw an impressive 66.4% increase during the same period. Weighing on the development, analyst Darkfost said,

The increased demand for the BNB Chain ecosystem, combined with shrinking supply and growing on-chain liquidity, has driven the BNB token to record highs.

Record-Breaking BNB Rally

BNB hit a new peak of over $1,189 this week. CryptoQuant found that the futures market is showing renewed buying strength as Taker Buy dominance returns. Taker Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), which tracks the net difference between market buy and sell volumes over 90 days, is now positive and rising. Historically, a rising 90-day CVD indicates a Taker Buy-dominant phase, while a falling or negative CVD points to seller dominance.

The current trend suggests strong buying pressure in BNB futures, which supports the possibility of further short-term gains. However, overly aggressive long positions in the derivatives market can quickly trigger corrections.

The post BNB Chain Crushes Solana to Reclaim First Spot in Active Addresses appeared first on CryptoPotato.

