BNB and XRP Whales Flock to Digitap – Can The Trillion-Dollar Payments Market Drive 100X Growth?

An exciting trend this “Uptober” involves BNB coin and XRP Ripple whales flocking to Digitap ($TAP). Considered one of the low-cap gems of 2025 poised for explosive growth, it is on investors’ radars. Moreover, its bank-grade security, blockchain speed, and near-zero transfer fees are on track to transform the trillion-dollar cross-border payments market.

What’s Next for the BNB Coin?

The BNB coin recently regained $1,000, but can it soar higher? Among the biggest winners in Q3, the exchange-based altcoin reached an all-time high of $1,080 on September 21, per CoinMarketCap.

While there has been a slight decline from this level, growing momentum hints at a rebound in the coming days. Marcus Corvinus, a top analyst on X with over 30,000 followers, believes that as long as the price holds above $780 and $800, the BNB coin could reach higher levels. Their target is $1,100 and $1,200.

However, the invalidation, according to them, is losing the $780 support, which could “open doors for a sharp correction. Nevertheless, they believe strength is on the bulls’ side, meaning the BNB coin is primed for a bigger leap. However, due to its limited upside potential as a $140 billion market cap coin, investors shifting to other low-cap alternatives isn’t surprising.

Can XRP Ripple Flip Current ATH?

XRP Ripple has been consolidating these past few days, ranging between $2.7 and $2.8 on its weekly chart. After sliding from its monthly high of $3.1, investor confidence took a hit, with experts not ruling out further downtrends.

At the same time, a reversal is also on the cards. According to Tom, flipping $3.08 and $3.12 will push XRP Ripple past $3.30 next. But first, the $3.0 support has to be reclaimed, which will not only boost investor confidence but also mark the beginning of a reversal.

Further, analysts believe the SEC’s approval of an XRP ETF could ignite a significant rally in the altcoin price. With the coming days and weeks (Q4 in general) expected to be explosive, XRP Ripple is among the altcoins to watch, even if it isn’t as promising as new altcoins.

Digitap ($TAP): Transforming the Trillion-Dollar Payments Market – The Best Crypto to Buy Now?

Digitap ($TAP) stands out as a novel TradFi-DeFi project at the forefront of the PayFi revolution. Its unique value proposition includes near-zero transfer fees, anonymity, integration with Apple Pay and Google Pay, and a Visa partnership for global payments.

While cross-border payments used to be slow, complex, and crippled by high fees (an average of 6.2%), Digitap offers instant global transfers with near-zero fees. In addition, its payment cards are co-branded with Visa and globally accepted online and in-store, alongside the radical privacy of no KYC.

Finally, for a seamless tap-to-pay option, it is fully integrated with Apple Pay and Google Pay, setting it up for adoption and capturing investor interest. Hailed by experts as the best cheap crypto to buy now, its utility token, $TAP, is heavily discounted at $0.0125 in the first presale round and tipped for a 100x growth post-launch.

For Info about $TAP, visit Digitap.app Presale or Join the Community

$TAP: Capturing the Attention of BNB and XRP Whales

Digitap is listed among the crypto presales with 100x potential due to its impending transformation of the cross-border payments market. Significantly undervalued, it has higher upside potential than the BNB coin due to the latter’s substantial market cap. It could also flip XRP Ripple, making it a worthwhile bet this year.

Discover how Digitap is unifying cash and crypto by checking out their project here:

Presale: https://presale.digitap.app

Website: https://Digitap.app/

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post BNB and XRP Whales Flock to Digitap – Can The Trillion-Dollar Payments Market Drive 100X Growth? appeared first on Coindoo.