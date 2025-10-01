صرافیDEX+
BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Deal Crushes DOGE’s $0.34 Target & LINK’s $32 Hopes

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 02:53
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$0.7309+1.10%
DOGE
DOGE$0.17665-1.10%
Chainlink
LINK$15.86-1.12%
COM
COM$0.005916-8.27%
NEAR
NEAR$2.7-5.42%

Dogecoin is holding near $0.21, with traders watching the key $0.25 resistance that could trigger a rally toward $0.34. Chainlink has dropped 27% from its August highs to trade near $20, but technical signs like an RSI above 50 hint that a bottom may be close if it reclaims $22.20. Both coins remain in play, yet their short-term outlooks depend heavily on market momentum.

Moving beyond market swings. It’s nearly $415M presale, 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold, and a Batch 30 price of $0.0013, putting it on a trajectory unmatched by its peers. The multi-year BWT Alpine F1® team partnership locks global Formula 1® exposure, turning a crypto project into a mainstream brand. Holders wondering what crypto to invest in with long-term scale and real-world credibility are finding BlockDAG impossible to ignore.

Dogecoin Targets $0.34 if Key $0.25 Resistance Breaks

Dogecoin is trading near $0.21, holding steady despite market uncertainty. Traders are watching the $0.25 resistance level, which has acted as a barrier for weeks. A breakout above this mark could trigger a strong rally, opening the path toward $0.34, a price zone that has historically slowed upward moves. Until then, the range between $0.20 and $0.21 remains critical support for bulls.

Analysts note that a clean move above $0.25 would signal renewed buying pressure and improved momentum. While some pullbacks may occur during the build-up, holding current support increases the chances of an upside move. This setup presents a clear risk-reward scenario: sustained consolidation above $0.21 favors long positions, while a failure to defend this zone could delay any push toward higher targets.

Chainlink Eyes $32 Rebound After 27% Drop Signals Possible Bottom

Chainlink has slipped 27% since August, touching a low near $20.24 after weeks of selling. Despite the decline, momentum indicators suggest the correction may be ending. The RSI remains above 50 and the MACD stays positive, showing underlying strength in the long-term trend. A recovery toward $22.20 is key to confirming a short-term reversal.

If Chainlink reclaims $22.20 and breaks its downward channel, analysts expect a rally toward $32.61, a major Fibonacci target. The $20-$21 zone remains a critical support area that traders are watching closely. For investors, this setup offers a potential entry point with a defined risk level, as holding above $20 could mark the start of a fresh move higher before year-end.

BlockDAG’s Almost $415M Presale Races Forward With BWT Alpine F1® Team

BlockDAG is proving that crypto can break into the mainstream. By partnering with BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, one of Formula 1®’s biggest global brands, it has secured exposure to more than a billion racing fans. This is not a marketing stunt but a multi-year alliance, giving BlockDAG unmatched visibility in the world’s fastest-growing sport.

The numbers back the momentum. BlockDAG has already raised nearly $415M+, sold 26.5 billion BDAG coins, and attracted 312K holders, alongside selling over 20,000 miners and onboarding 3M X1 users. The presale is in Batch 30 with a special price of $0.0013, still well below the confirmed exchange listing target, creating a window that few long-term opportunities can match.

Holders are not just buying a coin; they are buying access to a Layer-1 network with real infrastructure, global partnerships, and a roadmap built for sustained growth. With the Awakening Testnet now live and the presale racing toward its next milestone, the clock is ticking. The combination of record funding, massive user adoption, and locked Formula 1® exposure makes BlockDAG one of the most urgent and compelling crypto opportunities of 2025.

Quick Recap

Dogecoin still waits for a breakout above $0.25, and Chainlink’s path depends on reclaiming $22.20 after a steep pullback. Both show potential but remain tied to short-term technical signals that can shift quickly. Traders continue to watch support levels closely, but neither coin offers the structural foundation or locked global exposure that guarantees sustained growth beyond market cycles.

BlockDAG delivers what others only chase. With nearly $415 million raised, 312K holders on board, and a presale still open at $0.0013, it blends early-stage pricing with the credibility of a BWT Alpine F1® team partnership. Add the upcoming Awakening Testnet and millions of active miners, and BlockDAG offers a rare entry point before its confirmed exchange listing.

Disclaimer: The text above is an advertorial article that is not part of Coincu.com editorial content.

Source: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdags-bwt-alpine-deal-crushes-doges-0-34-target-links-32-hopes/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

