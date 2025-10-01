صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
BlockDAG has raised over $411 million in its presale, selling more than 26.4 billion coins, with current availability at just $0.0013 despite its original batch 30 price of $0.03, marking a 2900% ROI since batch 1.  Unlike most blockchain projects, BlockDAG is delivering real-world value through its partnership with BWT Alpine F1® Team, offering fans [...] The post BlockDAG Locks BWT Alpine F1® Deal, While SOL, AVAX, & ADA Flash Mixed Signals: Which Is the Top Crypto Project Today? appeared first on Blockonomi.BlockDAG has raised over $411 million in its presale, selling more than 26.4 billion coins, with current availability at just $0.0013 despite its original batch 30 price of $0.03, marking a 2900% ROI since batch 1.  Unlike most blockchain projects, BlockDAG is delivering real-world value through its partnership with BWT Alpine F1® Team, offering fans [...] The post BlockDAG Locks BWT Alpine F1® Deal, While SOL, AVAX, & ADA Flash Mixed Signals: Which Is the Top Crypto Project Today? appeared first on Blockonomi.

BlockDAG Locks BWT Alpine F1® Deal, While SOL, AVAX, & ADA Flash Mixed Signals: Which Is the Top Crypto Project Today?

نویسنده: Blockonomi
2025/10/01 01:00
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$0.7309+1.10%
Solana
SOL$160.53-3.68%
Avalanche
AVAX$17.69-0.67%
Cardano
ADA$0.5741-1.49%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

BlockDAG has raised over $411 million in its presale, selling more than 26.4 billion coins, with current availability at just $0.0013 despite its original batch 30 price of $0.03, marking a 2900% ROI since batch 1. 

Unlike most blockchain projects, BlockDAG is delivering real-world value through its partnership with BWT Alpine F1® Team, offering fans simulators, interactive zones, and live blockchain experiences during Grand Prix weekends. This makes it one of the top crypto projects focused on real user engagement. Alongside BlockDAG, Solana, Avalanche, and Cardano also hold strong positions among the highest trending crypto assets in 2025.

1. BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine F1® Deal Puts Fan Utility in the Driver’s Seat

BlockDAG has raised over $411 million in its presale, with more than 26.4 billion coins sold. The project is currently in batch 30 at a listed price of $0.03, yet the coin is still available for just $0.0013 for a limited time. While most blockchain projects focus heavily on digital-only use cases, BlockDAG has taken a strategic leap into real-world engagement. 

Its recent partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® Team sets it apart from typical crypto narratives. Fans will see the BlockDAG logo on BWT Alpine race cars and experience simulators and interactive zones during Grand Prix weekends. These aren’t gimmicks; they’re user touchpoints that make blockchain feel tangible. 

BlockDAG

What BlockDAG offers through this deal is not just brand visibility but functional exposure. With Web3 integrations, curated fan experiences, and developer hackathons planned, the utility goes beyond speculation. 

Whether it’s NFTs tied to real events, simulator rankings stored on-chain, or exclusive digital collectibles unlocked through live activations, BlockDAG remains one of the top crypto projects for holders seeking long-term utility and not just temporary hype.

2. Solana Surges with Staking, NFTs, & Institutional Demand

Solana has posted a strong performance in 2025, with its price holding key technical levels and building volume through ecosystem participation. It remains one of the highest trending crypto assets on major exchanges. Institutions continue to allocate capital into Solana through staking protocols and ecosystem funds, further reinforcing its position.

BlockDAG

Source: crypto.news

From a utility perspective, Solana balances speed, low transaction costs, and a mature developer base. Its thriving DeFi and NFT segments make it a familiar name for users entering crypto via wallets, exchanges, or gaming dApps. For investors seeking the best long term crypto investments, Solana remains a solid technical and institutional play. 

3. Avalanche Tests Resistance as Cross-Chain Ecosystem Grows

Avalanche has seen renewed investor interest in Q3 and Q4 of 2025, especially as it reclaims technical levels lost during earlier corrections. With several stablecoin integrations and new cross-chain partnerships in play, AVAX is being re-evaluated by funds that previously favored Ethereum or Cosmos. If Avalanche clears resistance near key moving averages, price appreciation could accelerate quickly.

AVAX’s architecture supports subnets and modular scalability, making it attractive for custom blockchain deployments. From a developer standpoint, this flexibility is a major advantage. From a retail lens, however, Avalanche still suffers from visibility challenges compared to names like Solana and Ethereum.

4. Cardano Trades Low, Builds Slow, But Keeps Its Roadmap on Track

Cardano’s price action in 2025 has been mixed. Currently trading below key support levels, ADA reflects a more cautious market sentiment. However, its fundamentals remain grounded. Cardano continues to develop its identity, scalability, and privacy solutions, with a roadmap that rewards patience.

Unlike Solana or Avalanche, Cardano does not have breakout hype cycles. Instead, it focuses on formal research, academic validation, and cost-efficient blockchain operations. This disciplined approach earns it a loyal holder base but often causes it to lag during speculative rallies. For those prioritizing best long term crypto investments, ADA still offers value, albeit over a longer time frame and with lower volatility expectations.

Quick Recap 

BlockDAG is not trying to compete directly with the tech stack dominance of Solana or the subnet efficiency of Avalanche. Nor is it replicating the academic depth of Cardano. Instead, it’s creating a unique route: blending blockchain infrastructure with physical fan engagement. The $411 million presale, Formula 1® partnership, and upcoming live activations all point toward a project built for visibility and long-term interaction.
BlockDAGFor holders looking at the top crypto projects with the ability to translate blockchain into a real human experience, BlockDAG leads this list. Combined with the protocol strength of SOL, the ecosystem depth of AVAX, and the methodical reliability of ADA, this is a shortlist that covers speed, exposure, and staying power.

The post BlockDAG Locks BWT Alpine F1® Deal, While SOL, AVAX, & ADA Flash Mixed Signals: Which Is the Top Crypto Project Today? appeared first on Blockonomi.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In

Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In

The post Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market is moving into a new phase. With U.S. regulators approving fresh standards for exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a number of leading altcoins are now in line for listings. This could shape how investors position themselves in the months ahead. SEC Approval Opens ETF Path The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved …
Union
U$0.00634+3.67%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000306-3.47%
اشتراک
CoinPedia2025/09/18 12:09
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15531+1.47%
MemeCore
M$2.41041-3.46%
Threshold
T$0.01296+1.56%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
Bitcoin
BTC$103,563.69-1.70%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.29%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01203-0.57%
اشتراک
Tronweekly2025/11/11 23:00

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Why Noomez ($NNZ) Is Leading the Charge

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,599.99
$103,599.99$103,599.99

+0.15%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,493.81
$3,493.81$3,493.81

+0.35%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.53
$160.53$160.53

-0.21%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4392
$2.4392$2.4392

+0.07%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17660
$0.17660$0.17660

+0.26%