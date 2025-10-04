صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
Read how the Sui price prediction and Ethena project updates draw attention, while BlockDAG’s nearly $420M presale and 20 confirmed listings make it a top crypto to buy.Read how the Sui price prediction and Ethena project updates draw attention, while BlockDAG’s nearly $420M presale and 20 confirmed listings make it a top crypto to buy.

BlockDAG Confirms 20 Listings & Raises Nearly $420M While Ethena and Sui Price Predictions Flash Cautious Optimism

نویسنده: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/04 21:00
SUI
SUI$2,0848-3,62%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
BlockDAG

The Sui (SUI) price prediction has caught attention as investors monitor its performance across decentralized application use cases, while the Ethena (ENA) price project has shown signs of gradual expansion within its ecosystem. Together, these narratives highlight two tokens competing for relevance in 2025, each attempting to capture a share of investor focus. For many, however, the question remains: which one represents the top crypto to buy?

BlockDAG has redefined that conversation with unmatched results. Raising nearly $420 million and selling more than 26.6 billion coins, the project has shown measurable adoption. With 20 exchanges already confirmed for listing, BlockDAG has secured early liquidity advantages, strengthening its case as the top crypto to buy.

Ethena Price Project

The Ethena (ENA) price project has begun to establish itself as a developing ecosystem with growing recognition. Analysts following the Ethena (ENA) price project point to technical improvements and increased activity as signs of progress. This has provided investors with a sense of cautious optimism.

BlockDAG banner

Still, challenges remain. The Ethena (ENA) price project has yet to fully establish its long-term role in the broader market. While short-term signals are positive, scaling adoption is necessary to elevate it into discussions about the top crypto to buy.

For now, the Ethena (ENA) price project demonstrates that gradual progress can attract early interest, but investors remain focused on how it transitions from potential to consistent growth.

Sui Price Prediction

The Sui (SUI) price prediction reflects cautious optimism as the token navigates its role in decentralized ecosystems. Designed with scalability in mind, Sui has been highlighted by analysts as an asset that could benefit from expanding adoption. The Sui (SUI) price prediction points to key support ranges that buyers are defending, keeping momentum alive.

chart426 1

This optimism, however, remains tempered. The Sui (SUI) price prediction also shows vulnerability in volatile markets, where newer tokens often struggle to maintain investor confidence. While it has potential, questions around long-term adoption remain open.

For investors considering the top crypto to buy, the Sui (SUI) price prediction illustrates opportunity but not certainty. It underscores the importance of balancing growth potential with the risks tied to early-stage networks.

BlockDAG’s 20 Confirmed Listings Bring Early Liquidity

BlockDAG’s presale achievements are clear: nearly $420 million raised and more than 26.6 billion coins sold, with the current BDAG coin price sitting at just $0.0015 in Batch 31. These milestones prove market demand and provide the financial foundation to sustain development. For holders seeking the top crypto to buy, the next stage of its roadmap adds even greater significance.

With 20 exchanges already confirmed for listings, BlockDAG has addressed one of the most critical factors in early-stage projects: liquidity. Securing trading opportunities across major platforms before launch ensures that holders will have access to immediate buying and selling options. This commitment to accessibility builds confidence among both retail and institutional participants.

blockdag

Adoption figures reinforce this momentum. With 3 million users actively mining on the X1 app and 20,000 X Series miners shipped worldwide, BlockDAG shows that demand extends far beyond presale fundraising. The confirmed exchange listings are designed to support this expanding user base with real-world liquidity.

Security provides the final layer of assurance. With independent audits by CertiK and Halborn confirming infrastructure resilience, BlockDAG’s credibility is strengthened. Combined with presale results, adoption, and confirmed exchange partnerships, these achievements solidify its status as the top crypto to buy in 2025.

Final Word

The Sui (SUI) price prediction points to guarded optimism, while the Ethena (ENA) price project reflects gradual development. Both show potential but remain limited by questions around scale and sustained adoption, leaving investors cautious in selecting the top crypto to buy.

BlockDAG, however, combines unmatched presale momentum with 20 confirmed exchange listings, ensuring both adoption and liquidity at launch. With nearly $420 million raised, 26.6 billion coins sold, 3 million users, and security verified by CertiK and Halborn, it presents the strongest long-term case. For investors in 2025, BlockDAG stands out as the most convincing top crypto to buy.

blockdag banner7564652

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Moonveil
MORE$0,00409-13,25%
CROSS
CROSS$0,12777-0,70%
COM
COM$0,005902-9,61%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0,064+6,10%
Solayer
LAYER$0,2363-6,23%
Memecoin
MEME$0,001604-5,03%
اشتراک
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple’s stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin’s rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, “Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?” In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: “everyone.” According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin’s price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin’s Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz’s comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz’s argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they’re essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square’s new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community’s views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz’s remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin’s rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple’s focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here’s What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
WHY
WHY$0,00000002286+0,17%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,00338+0,80%
Union
U$0,006281+3,61%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 21:21

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

Ethereum Holds Strong as Analysts Eye $4,400 Target Despite ETF Outflows

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103 550,23
$103 550,23$103 550,23

+0,10%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 482,44
$3 482,44$3 482,44

+0,03%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160,72
$160,72$160,72

-0,09%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,4397
$2,4397$2,4397

+0,09%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17675
$0,17675$0,17675

+0,34%