BlackRock's GIP to acquire Aligned Data Centers for $40 billion

PANews reported on October 4th that Bloomberg News reported that BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners is in advanced discussions with Aligned Data Centers regarding a potential acquisition valued at approximately $40 billion. Aligned secured $12 billion in equity and debt financing earlier this year, aiming to expand to 5GW of data center capacity. Currently, it has approximately 600MW of operational capacity, approximately 700MW under construction, and 78 data centers under management or development. Based on the industry price of approximately $210 per kilowatt per month, Aligned's annual revenue could reach nearly $1.6 billion, or $3.4 billion including capacity under construction. CoreWeave reported 2024 revenue of $1.91 billion and 470MW of operational capacity.