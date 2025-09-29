BlackRock transfers Ethereum and Bitcoin to Coinbase Prime

Key Takeaways

BlackRock continues to manage substantial Bitcoin and Ethereum holdings through its ETF products.

On September 29, BlackRock moved $206 million in Ethereum and $38 million in Bitcoin to Coinbase Prime.

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, transferred around 49,607 Ethereum and 340 Bitcoin to Coinbase Prime, the institutional trading and custody platform.

BlackRock holds around $86 billion in Bitcoin and over $16 billion in Ethereum through its spot ETF activities as of Sept. 25.

On September 17, 2025, BlackRock executed a similar transaction, depositing 4,538 ETH worth $20.4 million to Coinbase Prime while receiving 293.6 BTC worth $34 million, suggesting potential asset swaps or portfolio rebalancing.

BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin Premium Income ETF on September 27, 2025, which would use covered calls to generate yield on spot Bitcoin holdings. The filing builds on the success of its $86 billion IBIT ETF.