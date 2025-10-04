The post Bitwise Just Filed for an Aptos ETF—APT Token Explodes 30% appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Bitwise, a leading crypto asset manager with over $3.2 billion under management, has officially filed for an S-1 registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the first-ever Aptos (APT) spot ETF on 4th October 2025.
The news sent ripple effects through the market, driving Aptos’ price up over 30% in a week, with the token jumping to a new local high of $5.37.
Through a recent tweet post, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley announced that the firm has submitted an active S-1 registration for a spot Aptos ETF with the U.S. SEC, highlighting growing interest in tokenized products beyond established networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Aptos is the second major Layer 1 protocol, after Solana, to see ETF-focused inflows this quarter. Bitwise’s S-1 filing is particularly significant because spot ETFs allow direct exposure to the underlying asset.
If approved, Bitwise’s Aptos ETF could unlock billions in new capital and drive further adoption of native Aptos-based DeFi, NFT, and gaming platforms.
The Aptos network has steadily expanded with new decentralized applications and partnerships. Last year, in October, Tether (USDT) launched natively on Aptos. Since then, its supply has grown eightfold, reaching $680 million, and now represents nearly 75% of Aptos’ total stablecoin supply.
In addition, the network supports PYUSD and tokenized assets from major institutions like BlackRock and Franklin Templeton.
The rise reflects ecosystem expansions, stablecoin adoption, and ETF-related anticipation.
Within hours of the filing announcement, Aptos surged from $4.62 to $5.37, with trading volumes exceeding $614 million, marking a two-month high for both price and volume.
While regulatory approval is not guaranteed, Bitwise’s filing highlights confidence in Aptos’ potential. All eyes are now on the SEC, whose final decision could shape the next wave of Layer 1 token adoption.