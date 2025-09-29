The post BitMine Secures Over 2% of Ethereum Supply Worth $11.6 Billion appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

BitMine Immersion Technologies has firmly established itself as a dominant force in the digital asset space, announcing total holdings of $11.6 billion across crypto, cash, and strategic investments. Central to its portfolio is Ethereum, where BitMine now controls more than 2.65 million ETH, representing over 2% of the token’s total supply.

This makes BitMine the largest Ethereum treasury worldwide.

Ethereum Treasury Giant Holds 2.65 M ETH

The company’s latest disclosure places it in rare company. While MicroStrategy continues to lead Bitcoin accumulation with more than 639,000 BTC, BitMine has taken the crown on the Ethereum front.

Alongside its 2.65 million ETH, the company also holds 192 Bitcoin, $157 million in equity stakes, most notably in Eightco Holdings and $436 million in cash.

BitMine’s strategy is not merely about accumulation but long-term positioning. The company is openly pursuing what it calls the “alchemy of 5%,” a goal to eventually hold 5% of Ethereum’s supply.

Long-Term Vision Backed by History

Thomas “Tom” Lee, Chairman of BitMine and co-founder of Fundstrat, explained the rationale behind this strategy. He positions Ethereum not just as a digital asset but as a critical infrastructure in the decades-long supercycles of AI and decentralized finance. ETH is the premier neutral blockchain with 100% uptime and unmatched reliability.

According to Lee, the GENIUS Act and the SEC’s Project Crypto could transform financial markets in 2025 in ways similar to the U.S. abandoning the gold standard in 1971, a change that reshaped Wall Street and modern finance.

Ethereum, he argued, is positioned to become the backbone of the next era.

BitMine Stock Surge

BitMine’s influence is not limited to its treasury. Its stock has rapidly become one of the most actively traded equities in the United States, with an average daily trading volume of $2.6 billion.

As of now, Bitmine BMNR stock seen a jump of 2% in the last 24 hours trading around $50.50