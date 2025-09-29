صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post BitMine Immersion Aims Major Ethereum Ownership with New Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: BitMine Immersion Technologies holds substantial ETH and BTC vaults. The firm targets 5% of the global ETH supply. Support from major investors underscores significant market interest. BitMine Immersion Technologies disclosed its substantial holdings on September 29, including approximately 2.65 million ETH, 192 BTC, and $436 million in cash, totaling around $11.6 billion. This announcement positions BitMine among the most influential crypto asset holders, potentially impacting both market dynamics and its quest to control 5% of global ETH supply. BitMine’s Bold Eth Acquisition Strategy and Market Impact BitMine Immersion Technologies disclosed that it holds 2,650,900 ETH, equivalent to the world’s largest Ethereum vault. The company also possesses 192 BTC and $436 million in cash, totaling approximately $11.6 billion in assets. Key executives, including CEO Jonathan Bates and Chairman Thomas Lee, spearhead the company’s strategic initiatives. Major institutional investors, such as ARK and Founders Fund, support BitMine’s aggressive ETH acquisition strategy. BitMine’s announcement has potential implications for the cryptocurrency market, particularly Ethereum. The company’s plans to control 5% of the global ETH supply are noteworthy, signaling increased investment activity within the digital asset landscape. The move may influence Ethereum’s market dynamics. Reactions from the industry include significant interest from institutional investors. Chairman Thomas Lee stated, “Adding David’s operational experience… makes him the perfect addition to our board,” highlighting the company’s commitment to expanding its ETH holdings. The market is observing how this strategic move will unfold. Ethereum Market Dynamics: Historical Context and Regulatory Concerns Did you know? Investors have historically sought substantial holdings in major digital assets to influence market trends, likening BitMine’s strategy to MicroStrategy’s significant BTC acquisitions, impacting both price and market perceptions. Ethereum’s current market landscape shows the cryptocurrency trading at $4,100.43, with a market capitalization of approximately 494.94 billion. Despite a 2.75% increase in the past… The post BitMine Immersion Aims Major Ethereum Ownership with New Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: BitMine Immersion Technologies holds substantial ETH and BTC vaults. The firm targets 5% of the global ETH supply. Support from major investors underscores significant market interest. BitMine Immersion Technologies disclosed its substantial holdings on September 29, including approximately 2.65 million ETH, 192 BTC, and $436 million in cash, totaling around $11.6 billion. This announcement positions BitMine among the most influential crypto asset holders, potentially impacting both market dynamics and its quest to control 5% of global ETH supply. BitMine’s Bold Eth Acquisition Strategy and Market Impact BitMine Immersion Technologies disclosed that it holds 2,650,900 ETH, equivalent to the world’s largest Ethereum vault. The company also possesses 192 BTC and $436 million in cash, totaling approximately $11.6 billion in assets. Key executives, including CEO Jonathan Bates and Chairman Thomas Lee, spearhead the company’s strategic initiatives. Major institutional investors, such as ARK and Founders Fund, support BitMine’s aggressive ETH acquisition strategy. BitMine’s announcement has potential implications for the cryptocurrency market, particularly Ethereum. The company’s plans to control 5% of the global ETH supply are noteworthy, signaling increased investment activity within the digital asset landscape. The move may influence Ethereum’s market dynamics. Reactions from the industry include significant interest from institutional investors. Chairman Thomas Lee stated, “Adding David’s operational experience… makes him the perfect addition to our board,” highlighting the company’s commitment to expanding its ETH holdings. The market is observing how this strategic move will unfold. Ethereum Market Dynamics: Historical Context and Regulatory Concerns Did you know? Investors have historically sought substantial holdings in major digital assets to influence market trends, likening BitMine’s strategy to MicroStrategy’s significant BTC acquisitions, impacting both price and market perceptions. Ethereum’s current market landscape shows the cryptocurrency trading at $4,100.43, with a market capitalization of approximately 494.94 billion. Despite a 2.75% increase in the past…

BitMine Immersion Aims Major Ethereum Ownership with New Strategy

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 19:50
Major
MAJOR$0.1036+1.06%
COM
COM$0.005909-8.28%
Ethereum
ETH$3,492.68-1.20%
Bitcoin
BTC$103,543.37-1.72%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$0.77--%
Key Points:
  • BitMine Immersion Technologies holds substantial ETH and BTC vaults.
  • The firm targets 5% of the global ETH supply.
  • Support from major investors underscores significant market interest.

BitMine Immersion Technologies disclosed its substantial holdings on September 29, including approximately 2.65 million ETH, 192 BTC, and $436 million in cash, totaling around $11.6 billion.

This announcement positions BitMine among the most influential crypto asset holders, potentially impacting both market dynamics and its quest to control 5% of global ETH supply.

BitMine’s Bold Eth Acquisition Strategy and Market Impact

BitMine Immersion Technologies disclosed that it holds 2,650,900 ETH, equivalent to the world’s largest Ethereum vault. The company also possesses 192 BTC and $436 million in cash, totaling approximately $11.6 billion in assets. Key executives, including CEO Jonathan Bates and Chairman Thomas Lee, spearhead the company’s strategic initiatives. Major institutional investors, such as ARK and Founders Fund, support BitMine’s aggressive ETH acquisition strategy.

BitMine’s announcement has potential implications for the cryptocurrency market, particularly Ethereum. The company’s plans to control 5% of the global ETH supply are noteworthy, signaling increased investment activity within the digital asset landscape. The move may influence Ethereum’s market dynamics.

Reactions from the industry include significant interest from institutional investors. Chairman Thomas Lee stated,

highlighting the company’s commitment to expanding its ETH holdings. The market is observing how this strategic move will unfold.

Ethereum Market Dynamics: Historical Context and Regulatory Concerns

Did you know? Investors have historically sought substantial holdings in major digital assets to influence market trends, likening BitMine’s strategy to MicroStrategy’s significant BTC acquisitions, impacting both price and market perceptions.

Ethereum’s current market landscape shows the cryptocurrency trading at $4,100.43, with a market capitalization of approximately 494.94 billion. Despite a 2.75% increase in the past 24 hours, Ethereum has seen a slight decline of 2.17% over the last week. Data from CoinMarketCap indicates a significant 67.14% rise over 90 days, reflecting ongoing volatility.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:24 UTC on September 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu researchers suggest that BitMine’s effort to acquire a larger share of Ethereum could intensify market speculation. This strategy may drive regulatory scrutiny as large-scale holdings in key cryptocurrencies can impact market stability and monetary policies.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/ethereum/bitmine-immersion-ethereum-acquisition/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In

Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In

The post Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market is moving into a new phase. With U.S. regulators approving fresh standards for exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a number of leading altcoins are now in line for listings. This could shape how investors position themselves in the months ahead. SEC Approval Opens ETF Path The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved …
Union
U$0.00634+3.67%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000306-3.47%
اشتراک
CoinPedia2025/09/18 12:09
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15531+1.47%
MemeCore
M$2.41041-3.46%
Threshold
T$0.01296+1.56%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
Bitcoin
BTC$103,563.69-1.70%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.29%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01203-0.57%
اشتراک
Tronweekly2025/11/11 23:00

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Why Noomez ($NNZ) Is Leading the Charge

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,543.37
$103,543.37$103,543.37

+0.10%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,492.68
$3,492.68$3,492.68

+0.32%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.45
$160.45$160.45

-0.26%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4375
$2.4375$2.4375

0.00%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17652
$0.17652$0.17652

+0.21%