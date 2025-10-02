صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Bitcoin’s ‘Uptober’ Price Breakout Sparks Meme Coin Surge First appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s breakout above $116,000 sets the tone for a positive ‘Uptober’ momentum with memecoins reacting quickly to the narrative PENGU, DOGE, and SHIB are all seeing solid gains in the last 24 hours Historically when Bitcoin breaks out, traders often leverage meme coins to maximize their gains Bitcoin has broken above $116,000, a strong sign that the market’s positive ‘Uptober’ momentum is building and could be starting a new wave of upward price action.  Historically, DOGE, SHIB, and newcomers like PENGU have moved faster than majors once BTC sets the tone. The market is now asking whether meme coins are worth holding, how high they can go, and if they offer more than hype Why do meme coins pump once Bitcoin rallies? Memes are highly volatile, but they react quickly to narratives. If Bitcoin is breaking out, many traders seek leverage in coins like the three above to maximize gains.  Plus, they typically possess lower market liquidity, meaning that comparatively modest amounts of capital can change their price. As a result, even small buying or selling can cause big swings, which can be great for quick profits but also lead to steep drops. Is it worth holding PENGU and could it hit $1? Speaking of meme coins, PENGU (Pudgy Penguins) has been among the standout meme tokens in recent days as it posted double-digit gains not long ago. Currently, its price has risen by more than 18% in the last 24 hours (according to CoinMarketCap). PENGU announced integration with OpenSea (the NFT marketplace) as part of its expansion of NFT utility and exposure In early September and that helped PENGU’s price to surge. Related: Pudgy Penguins Lead NFT Culture Shift, PENGU Token Hits Major Milestone Is DOGE still worth holding in Q4 2025? As the original meme coin, DOGE remains… The post Bitcoin’s ‘Uptober’ Price Breakout Sparks Meme Coin Surge First appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s breakout above $116,000 sets the tone for a positive ‘Uptober’ momentum with memecoins reacting quickly to the narrative PENGU, DOGE, and SHIB are all seeing solid gains in the last 24 hours Historically when Bitcoin breaks out, traders often leverage meme coins to maximize their gains Bitcoin has broken above $116,000, a strong sign that the market’s positive ‘Uptober’ momentum is building and could be starting a new wave of upward price action.  Historically, DOGE, SHIB, and newcomers like PENGU have moved faster than majors once BTC sets the tone. The market is now asking whether meme coins are worth holding, how high they can go, and if they offer more than hype Why do meme coins pump once Bitcoin rallies? Memes are highly volatile, but they react quickly to narratives. If Bitcoin is breaking out, many traders seek leverage in coins like the three above to maximize gains.  Plus, they typically possess lower market liquidity, meaning that comparatively modest amounts of capital can change their price. As a result, even small buying or selling can cause big swings, which can be great for quick profits but also lead to steep drops. Is it worth holding PENGU and could it hit $1? Speaking of meme coins, PENGU (Pudgy Penguins) has been among the standout meme tokens in recent days as it posted double-digit gains not long ago. Currently, its price has risen by more than 18% in the last 24 hours (according to CoinMarketCap). PENGU announced integration with OpenSea (the NFT marketplace) as part of its expansion of NFT utility and exposure In early September and that helped PENGU’s price to surge. Related: Pudgy Penguins Lead NFT Culture Shift, PENGU Token Hits Major Milestone Is DOGE still worth holding in Q4 2025? As the original meme coin, DOGE remains…

Bitcoin’s ‘Uptober’ Price Breakout Sparks Meme Coin Surge First

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 03:36
Memecoin
MEME$0.001625-2.40%
COM
COM$0.005909-8.28%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.015431-2.11%
DOGE
DOGE$0.17652-1.17%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000009822-1.59%
  • Bitcoin’s breakout above $116,000 sets the tone for a positive ‘Uptober’ momentum with memecoins reacting quickly to the narrative
  • PENGU, DOGE, and SHIB are all seeing solid gains in the last 24 hours
  • Historically when Bitcoin breaks out, traders often leverage meme coins to maximize their gains

Bitcoin has broken above $116,000, a strong sign that the market’s positive ‘Uptober’ momentum is building and could be starting a new wave of upward price action. 

Historically, DOGE, SHIB, and newcomers like PENGU have moved faster than majors once BTC sets the tone. The market is now asking whether meme coins are worth holding, how high they can go, and if they offer more than hype

Why do meme coins pump once Bitcoin rallies?

Memes are highly volatile, but they react quickly to narratives. If Bitcoin is breaking out, many traders seek leverage in coins like the three above to maximize gains. 

Plus, they typically possess lower market liquidity, meaning that comparatively modest amounts of capital can change their price. As a result, even small buying or selling can cause big swings, which can be great for quick profits but also lead to steep drops.

Is it worth holding PENGU and could it hit $1?

Speaking of meme coins, PENGU (Pudgy Penguins) has been among the standout meme tokens in recent days as it posted double-digit gains not long ago. Currently, its price has risen by more than 18% in the last 24 hours (according to CoinMarketCap).

PENGU announced integration with OpenSea (the NFT marketplace) as part of its expansion of NFT utility and exposure In early September and that helped PENGU’s price to surge.

Related: Pudgy Penguins Lead NFT Culture Shift, PENGU Token Hits Major Milestone

Is DOGE still worth holding in Q4 2025?

As the original meme coin, DOGE remains a retail favorite. Even though new DOGE coins are created every year, which can dilute its value, it remains popular during rallies because it’s easy to buy, widely known, and has a lighthearted brand identity.

Right now, it’s trading at roughly $0.2423, which is a more than 5% increase in the last 24 hours.

Related: Two-Year Low Exchange Reserve Volume Sets Shiba Inu Up for ‘Uptober’ Rally

What is SHIB’s edge in this BTC breakout market?

As for SHIB, the meme coin has strengthened its long-term prospects by actively reducing its supply, launching its own scaling solution (Shibarium) to make transactions faster and cheaper, and building a community focused on real-world use, not just trading.

Like PENGU and DOGE, SHIB is also seeing gains, with about 5% increase in the last 24 hours. This suggests that investors are starting to buy and hold SHIB again. Its current price is approximately $0.00001227, and if the accumulation continues, we could see a notable price increase.

When do meme coins usually peak in a cycle?

Meme coins usually move hardest later in a bull run, after Bitcoin and Ethereum secure new highs. Investors rotate capital into higher-risk plays looking for multiples. 

If BTC sustains above $116K into Q4, history suggests DOGE, SHIB, and PENGU could see their biggest rallies after majors slow down.

Still, it’s important to be cautious since Bitcoin could reject resistance zones and pull back, dragging altcoins down with it.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/meme-coins-doge-shib-pengu-surge-after-bitcoin-breakout/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In

Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In

The post Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market is moving into a new phase. With U.S. regulators approving fresh standards for exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a number of leading altcoins are now in line for listings. This could shape how investors position themselves in the months ahead. SEC Approval Opens ETF Path The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved …
Union
U$0.00634+3.67%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000306-3.47%
اشتراک
CoinPedia2025/09/18 12:09
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15531+1.47%
MemeCore
M$2.41041-3.46%
Threshold
T$0.01296+1.56%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
Bitcoin
BTC$103,563.69-1.70%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.29%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01203-0.57%
اشتراک
Tronweekly2025/11/11 23:00

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Why Noomez ($NNZ) Is Leading the Charge

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,543.37
$103,543.37$103,543.37

+0.10%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,492.68
$3,492.68$3,492.68

+0.32%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.45
$160.45$160.45

-0.26%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4375
$2.4375$2.4375

0.00%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17652
$0.17652$0.17652

+0.21%