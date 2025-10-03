Bitcoin Turned COVID Stimulus Checks Into 1,700% Gains

It’s been over five years since the U.S. government issued its first $1,200 COVID-19 stimulus checks. For many Americans, the money was used for bills, groceries, or other necessities.

But if you invested those funds into Bitcoin and held on without selling, you’d now be sitting on a sum worth roughly $21,617 today — a staggering 1,701% gain.

This figure is based on the initial handout provided under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Had you invested your $1,200 on April 15, 2020, when Bitcoin was trading around $6,642, you would have acquired about 0.18 BTC.

Today, with Bitcoin price surpassing $120,000, that same holding has grown exponentially and will probably keep going higher.

The story gets even more interesting when factoring in subsequent stimulus payments. Some Americans received two additional checks — $600 in January 2021 and $1,400 in March 2021.

If someone had invested all three payments for a total of $3,200 near the days they arrived, their Bitcoin holdings today could easily surpass $50,000, depending on timing and BTC’s price movements.

Regardless of where you bought, those who held through market volatility — including multiple price dips and spikes — have been handsomely rewarded.

Bitcoin to $150,000?

The surge in Bitcoin’s value over the past five years was a combination of institutional adoption, growing mainstream acceptance, and macroeconomic conditions that pushed investor interest into crypto and Bitcoin.

It’s now October and seasonal patterns suggest early-quarter strength may be particularly important for higher Bitcoin price action. Since 2015, October has delivered average gains of 21.8%, while November has added 10.8%, according to Bitcoin Magazine Pro data.

If similar patterns repeat this year, Bitcoin could clear past $150,000 before the end of the year.

On top of that, Citigroup analysts reinforced a positive 12-month outlook for Bitcoin in a note to clients this week, setting a Bitcoin target of $181,000 while revising their year-end forecast to $132,000.

The bank cited robust inflows — estimated at $7.5 billion through year-end — and growing demand from institutional investors.

“We are more positive on Bitcoin compared to Ether, as it captures an outsized portion of incremental flows into crypto markets,” the Citi analysts wrote.