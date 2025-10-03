صرافیDEX+
Bitcoin Surpasses $118K Amidst Solana Trading Volume Surge

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 06:05
Key Points:
  • Bitcoin breaks $118,000, Solana’s Pacifica reaches high trading volumes.
  • Bitcoin shows strong price movement this October.
  • Market optimism boosted by tech sector’s robust performance.

U.S. stock index futures ticked upward as technology stocks propelled global indices, driven by OpenAI’s equity sale making it the most valuable startup, according to BlockBeats News on October 2nd.

This technology-driven surge reflects market optimism, underscoring tech’s dominance amidst limited quality growth options elsewhere, while anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts aim to stabilize the labor market.

Bitcoin’s $118K Milestone and Solana’s Trading Boom

Bitcoin reached a substantial milestone by surpassing $118,000, showcasing a 4.47% increase within 24 hours. The cryptocurrency market reacted positively to this achievement, with investors observing solid support from short-term holding cost bases. Despite facing a dense supply cluster, confidence remains bolstered through increasing transactions and growth in on-chain activity. Pacifica’s trading volume on Solana, peaking at $1.75 billion, attracted substantial attention, reaffirming the network’s role in perpetuating decentralized financial applications.

This surge entails broader implications for blockchain adoption. Market participants expect continued demand for cryptocurrencies, driven by price movements in Bitcoin and Solana’s expanding ecosystem. Moreover, with the technology sector driving economic indices to new highs, investor priorities are increasingly aligned with innovation pipelines characterized by digital currency and blockchain potential.

October Trends: Bitcoin’s Performance and Market Insights

Did you know? Bitcoin has maintained an average return of 21.89% in October since 2013. This historical trend reinforces current positive market sentiment surrounding the cryptocurrency’s performance this month.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s current price stands at $120,741.70 with a market cap of $2.41 trillion, holding a dominance of 57.99%. The cryptocurrency saw a 2.88% increase in the past 24 hours, with its trading volume reaching $71.51 billion globally. Over the past 90 days, Bitcoin has observed a 12.10% gain. The circulating supply is 19,928,203 BTC out of the maximum 21,000,000 BTC. Data suggests an overall positive performance so far in October 2023.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 20:24 UTC on October 2, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Analysis from the Coincu research team points to technological advancements as significant drivers of potential market growth, reflecting upon Bitcoin’s historical October upticks. Additionally, ongoing expectations of regulatory clarity have potential benefits, possibly influencing favorably on cryptocurrency valuations in forthcoming months.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/bitcoin-surges-solana-trade-volume/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

