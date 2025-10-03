صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The cryptocurrency market is regaining strong momentum this October, with major assets and altcoins driving optimism. Bitcoin climbed nearly 3% to trade above $119,000, while Ethereum advanced to $4,400, extending a steady uptrend. Altcoins, however, are taking center stage. Data from CoinMarketCap shows that Zcash surged more than 60% in a single day, marking one […]The cryptocurrency market is regaining strong momentum this October, with major assets and altcoins driving optimism. Bitcoin climbed nearly 3% to trade above $119,000, while Ethereum advanced to $4,400, extending a steady uptrend. Altcoins, however, are taking center stage. Data from CoinMarketCap shows that Zcash surged more than 60% in a single day, marking one […]

Bitcoin Rally Sparks Zcash Breakout and Fuels Interest in Bitcoin Hyper Presale

نویسنده: The Cryptonomist
2025/10/03 01:58
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17366+0.19%
Major
MAJOR$0.10357+1.03%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05175-1.76%
4
4$0.06125-8.19%
Bitcoin Rally Sparks Zcash Breakout and Fuels Interest in Bitcoin Hyper Presale

The cryptocurrency market is regaining strong momentum this October, with major assets and altcoins driving optimism. Bitcoin climbed nearly 3% to trade above $119,000, while Ethereum advanced to $4,400, extending a steady uptrend.

Altcoins, however, are taking center stage. Data from CoinMarketCap shows that Zcash surged more than 60% in a single day, marking one of its sharpest rallies in years and sparking renewed talk of an altcoin season.

The excitement isn’t limited to established tokens. Investors are closely monitoring innovative projects in presale, as early-stage opportunities gain momentum during what many are referring to as Uptober.

Source – Crypto June YouTube Channel

Zcash Just Exploded – Here’s the Next Crypto to Watch

Zcash’s comeback is difficult to ignore. Its price climbed to around $147, its highest level in years, fueled by strong buying activity and renewed investor interest.

Unlike purely speculative rallies, this surge reflects growing attention to Zcash’s unique value proposition: privacy.

At a time when regulators around the world are tightening rules in the cryptocurrency space, Zcash offers users the ability to make transactions privately while still providing optional transparency when required.

This balance of confidentiality and accountability appeals to both privacy-conscious individuals and businesses exploring blockchain solutions.

On-chain activity has also increased, with more users engaging in private transactions. The growth of active addresses indicates that the rally is backed not just by speculation but by genuine usage and network adoption.

Traders and analysts note that as privacy-focused coins like Zcash regain traction, they can act as a bellwether for the broader health and innovation within the altcoin market.

As Zcash and other high potential altcoins capture attention, Bitcoin Hyper emerges as a key anchor for the next wave of promising crypto projects.

Early Investors Are Rushing to Buy Bitcoin Hyper

Bitcoin Hyper’s presale is selling out at a rapid pace, drawing strong interest from both retail investors and crypto whales. Tokens are currently priced at $0.013025, and early participants can stake their holdings immediately, earning up to 60% APY.

The presale jumped from $19 million to $20 million in record speed, demonstrating the extraordinary demand.

Unlike many presale tokens, HYPER is designed to serve as the backbone of the ecosystem. It powers transaction fees, enables governance, and supports cross-chain activity, giving early buyers tangible utility rather than just speculative promise.

\The project’s rising popularity is also reflected in coverage from crypto-focused media, including popular YouTube channels like Cryptonews, which have highlighted the token as a low-cap opportunity with strong early demand.

How Bitcoin Hyper Enhances Bitcoin’s Usability

Bitcoin itself remains the dominant force in the digital asset market, widely regarded as digital gold due to its scarcity, institutional adoption, and ETF inflows.

However, slow block times, high fees, and limited capacity have long prevented Bitcoin from being practical for everyday use.

Bitcoin Hyper addresses these challenges as a Layer 2 solution. By integrating the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), it can process thousands of transactions per second while maintaining security through zero-knowledge proofs anchored to Bitcoin’s base layer.

These capabilities unlock new use cases such as decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and meme coins, making Bitcoin not just a store of value but also a culturally relevant platform for emerging digital assets.

The presale also includes scarcity mechanisms that reward early participants, giving them a potential advantage before wider adoption.

Historically, October has been one of Bitcoin’s strongest months, often referred to as “Uptober.”

Should Bitcoin continue to rally, projects like Bitcoin Hyper that are tied to its ecosystem could experience amplified attention and momentum, making this presale an opportunity worth watching.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15471+3.02%
MemeCore
M$2.4011-4.26%
Threshold
T$0.01293+1.65%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google announce a multiyear deal to merge payments and artificial intelligence.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06193-1.36%
اشتراک
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 09:09
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000009801-1.42%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000506-2.69%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2363-4.21%
اشتراک
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,575.43
$103,575.43$103,575.43

+0.13%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,495.73
$3,495.73$3,495.73

+0.41%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.56
$160.56$160.56

-0.19%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4390
$2.4390$2.4390

+0.06%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17667
$0.17667$0.17667

+0.30%