صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Bitcoin Price Roars Past $118,000 After Government Shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. government officially shut down at midnight after lawmakers in Congress failed to pass a new funding bill.  While Wall Street dumped in early trading, Bitcoin’s price surged to fresh highs above $118,000. At 12:01 a.m., the funding bill that kept the government running expired, leaving large parts of the federal apparatus shuttered. Social Security recipients, federal workers, and travelers will feel the immediate effects, but markets are already showing signs of stress. Bitcoin has traded sideways in recent months, but key liquidity indicators suggest a breakout may be near. Global M2 growth, stablecoin supply trends, and gold’s rally — which Bitcoin has closely tracked with a 40-day lag — all point toward upward momentum, with some analysts eyeing $150,000 in early November.  Futures on the three major U.S. indexes pointed lower today ahead of the opening bell in premarket trading: the S&P 500 was down 0.58%, Dow futures off 0.52%, and Nasdaq futures lower by 0.67%. Meanwhile, along with Bitcoin’s price, gold spiked to an all-time record above $3,900 an ounce as investors fled into safe-haven assets.  Government black out? Markets are also contending with a sudden blackout of government statistics. The shutdown means the Bureau of Labor Statistics will not release weekly jobless claims or the September payrolls report. Inflation data slated for mid-October could also be delayed if the standoff drags on. This week’s economic outlook is murky, with no jobs report on Friday, leaving the Federal Reserve to make rate decisions in the dark. Economists warn that each week of a government shutdown could trim GDP growth by 0.1–0.2 percentage points, with a quarter-long closure potentially shaving 2.4 points off Q4. Amid the uncertainty, Bitcoin is stepping into gold and Wall Street’s traditional role.  The cryptocurrency has rallied sharply, rising more than 25% year-to-date, driven… The post Bitcoin Price Roars Past $118,000 After Government Shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. government officially shut down at midnight after lawmakers in Congress failed to pass a new funding bill.  While Wall Street dumped in early trading, Bitcoin’s price surged to fresh highs above $118,000. At 12:01 a.m., the funding bill that kept the government running expired, leaving large parts of the federal apparatus shuttered. Social Security recipients, federal workers, and travelers will feel the immediate effects, but markets are already showing signs of stress. Bitcoin has traded sideways in recent months, but key liquidity indicators suggest a breakout may be near. Global M2 growth, stablecoin supply trends, and gold’s rally — which Bitcoin has closely tracked with a 40-day lag — all point toward upward momentum, with some analysts eyeing $150,000 in early November.  Futures on the three major U.S. indexes pointed lower today ahead of the opening bell in premarket trading: the S&P 500 was down 0.58%, Dow futures off 0.52%, and Nasdaq futures lower by 0.67%. Meanwhile, along with Bitcoin’s price, gold spiked to an all-time record above $3,900 an ounce as investors fled into safe-haven assets.  Government black out? Markets are also contending with a sudden blackout of government statistics. The shutdown means the Bureau of Labor Statistics will not release weekly jobless claims or the September payrolls report. Inflation data slated for mid-October could also be delayed if the standoff drags on. This week’s economic outlook is murky, with no jobs report on Friday, leaving the Federal Reserve to make rate decisions in the dark. Economists warn that each week of a government shutdown could trim GDP growth by 0.1–0.2 percentage points, with a quarter-long closure potentially shaving 2.4 points off Q4. Amid the uncertainty, Bitcoin is stepping into gold and Wall Street’s traditional role.  The cryptocurrency has rallied sharply, rising more than 25% year-to-date, driven…

Bitcoin Price Roars Past $118,000 After Government Shutdown

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 01:59
COM
COM$0.005919-8.27%
Union
U$0.006334+4.17%
MemeCore
M$2.41041-3.46%
MAY
MAY$0.0275-0.68%
NEAR
NEAR$2.707-5.01%

The U.S. government officially shut down at midnight after lawmakers in Congress failed to pass a new funding bill. 

While Wall Street dumped in early trading, Bitcoin’s price surged to fresh highs above $118,000.

At 12:01 a.m., the funding bill that kept the government running expired, leaving large parts of the federal apparatus shuttered. Social Security recipients, federal workers, and travelers will feel the immediate effects, but markets are already showing signs of stress.

Bitcoin has traded sideways in recent months, but key liquidity indicators suggest a breakout may be near. Global M2 growth, stablecoin supply trends, and gold’s rally — which Bitcoin has closely tracked with a 40-day lag — all point toward upward momentum, with some analysts eyeing $150,000 in early November. 

Futures on the three major U.S. indexes pointed lower today ahead of the opening bell in premarket trading: the S&P 500 was down 0.58%, Dow futures off 0.52%, and Nasdaq futures lower by 0.67%.

Meanwhile, along with Bitcoin’s price, gold spiked to an all-time record above $3,900 an ounce as investors fled into safe-haven assets. 

Government black out?

Markets are also contending with a sudden blackout of government statistics. The shutdown means the Bureau of Labor Statistics will not release weekly jobless claims or the September payrolls report. Inflation data slated for mid-October could also be delayed if the standoff drags on.

This week’s economic outlook is murky, with no jobs report on Friday, leaving the Federal Reserve to make rate decisions in the dark. Economists warn that each week of a government shutdown could trim GDP growth by 0.1–0.2 percentage points, with a quarter-long closure potentially shaving 2.4 points off Q4.

Amid the uncertainty, Bitcoin is stepping into gold and Wall Street’s traditional role. 

The cryptocurrency has rallied sharply, rising more than 25% year-to-date, driven by institutional adoption and growing perception as a hedge against inflation and political risk. 

The key question is how long the momentum will last. Historically, markets rebound quickly from shutdowns, with equities ending positive in over half of the 20 shutdowns since 1976. But threats of benefit cuts and layoffs could heighten risks this time. 

Bitcoin is trading at $118,193 at the time of writing.

Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/markets/bitcoin-price-roars-past-118000-as-u-s-government-shuts-down

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15471+3.02%
MemeCore
M$2.4011-4.26%
Threshold
T$0.01293+1.65%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google announce a multiyear deal to merge payments and artificial intelligence.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06193-1.36%
اشتراک
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 09:09
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000009801-1.42%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000506-2.69%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2363-4.21%
اشتراک
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,575.43
$103,575.43$103,575.43

+0.13%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,495.73
$3,495.73$3,495.73

+0.41%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.56
$160.56$160.56

-0.19%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4390
$2.4390$2.4390

+0.06%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17667
$0.17667$0.17667

+0.30%