The post Bitcoin Price Continues to Surge as Top Crypto Asset Hits $122,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin has staged a sharp rally, climbing to $122,000 after falling to around $109,000 less than a week ago. The rebound highlights renewed momentum in the crypto market as investors weigh the impact of the ongoing U.S. government shutdown on financial markets.

The shutdown has disrupted the release of key economic data, leaving investors with limited visibility into the health of the economy. In previous shutdowns, uncertainty has often driven money into alternative assets such as gold and, increasingly, Bitcoin. This time, the pattern appears to be repeating, with crypto benefiting from the lack of clarity in traditional markets.

Technically, Bitcoin's rally puts it near overbought territory, with the RSI sitting just below 70. A break above this level could signal a push toward $125,000 and beyond, though traders warn of potential pullbacks given the speed of the move.

The recent surge has also reignited speculation about Bitcoin's ability to reach fresh all-time highs before year-end. Market watchers suggest that if institutional flows remain strong and macro uncertainty continues, Bitcoin could test the $130,000 resistance in the coming weeks.

On the other hand, a cooling of momentum or any resolution to the shutdown could prompt a retest of lower support levels near $115,000. For now, Bitcoin's strong bounce from $109,000 underscores its resilience, and with growing anticipation of further Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year, bulls are holding firm to their long-term outlook of six-figure gains extending deeper into 2026.