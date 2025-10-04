صرافیDEX+
Bitcoin trades at $121K with risks of a black swan dip, while Remittix at $0.113 with $27M raised and live wallet utility emerges as a secure PayFi alternative.Bitcoin trades at $121K with risks of a black swan dip, while Remittix at $0.113 with $27M raised and live wallet utility emerges as a secure PayFi alternative.

Bitcoin Latest News: Could A Black Swan Event Send BTC Price Under $50,000

نویسنده: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/04 22:00
bitcoin4235645 main

The Bitcoin price is currently $121,020, as traders monitor potential risks. The market fears a black swan event could push BTC below $50,000. Sentiment remains cautious, with room for upside if institutional and retail inflows continue. Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) is emerging as a next-generation PayFi altcoin. With CertiK verification, a live wallet beta and cross-border crypto-to-bank functionality, Remittix is attracting investors seeking utility, security and high-growth potential alongside traditional digital assets.

Bitcoin’s Current Sentiment and Market Position

chart24642 3

The Bitcoin price is currently $121,020. BTC has recently hit new highs, but there is still concern that a black swan event might drive the price below $50,000. Certain historical events, such as China’s crypto crackdown in 2021 or the COVID-19 pandemic, led to a sudden and massive decline in the value of Bitcoin. 

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index is currently at a neutral level of 57, indicating that the market is not yet overheated. Generally, Bitcoin gathers the most momentum when investor euphoria is lower than it is during periods of market conservatism. This suggests that the current surge has the potential to persist and possibly even double or triple the value of Bitcoin, provided that the inflows of institutional and retail investors remain consistent.

Technical indicators suggest that the moving averages of Bitcoin are steadily increasing and the price is significantly above the key support levels. Traders are not putting on reckless leverage. According to analysts, a significant retracement would likely occur if sentiment is at extreme greed, but the market is not overheated and is appreciating. 

Bitcoin could reach $150,000 over the next few months and $200,000 by the next time it undergoes a major cycle, according to some experts. The rally may, however, be halted by risks such as massive liquidations, changes in regulations, or a tightening of macroeconomic conditions.

Remittix: The Emerging Crypto Alternative

Remittix664262

While Bitcoin leads as digital gold, Remittix is gaining attention as a next-generation PayFi altcoin. It has raised over $27 million, sold over 674 million tokens and is currently priced at $0.1130. Verified as #1 on CertiK, Remittix offers a secure platform for users, with its wallet beta live, allowing fast crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries.

Remittix Features:

  • Certified #1 on CertiK for top security and trust.
  • The Wallet beta is now live, providing users with early access to its features.
  • Crypto-to-bank transfers are available in over 30 countries.
  • Its deflationary token model is designed to reward long-term holders.
  • The Remittix platform is a fully operational infrastructure, ready for real-world adoption.

Conclusion: Bitcoin’s Potential vs Remittix Opportunity

The Bitcoin price is at approximately $121,020 and the market sentiment is neutral. There is a possibility that it could soar to levels of $150,000 or even $200,000 if there are no black swans in the market. 

Macroeconomic risks and market dynamics should be closely monitored by investors. At the same time, Remittix, priced at $0.1130 with over 674 million tokens sold and $27 million raised, offers an alternative with strong fundamentals, security verification and real-world utility. 

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

