Bitcoin Hits $119K, XRP Rises, Tapzi Ranks as the Best Altcoin to Buy This Weekend

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 01:01
Crypto News

Bitcoin hits $119K, XRP rises, and Tapzi gains attention as the best altcoin to buy with skill-based gaming and strong tokenomics, making it a top crypto to buy.

The cryptocurrency market has been quite active this week, with Bitcoin making it to a major milestone by surpassing $119,000 for the first time since mid-August. Such a rally has, thus, attracted investor and analyst attention. Meanwhile, XRP has also exhibited decent growth, rising by 2% in the last 24 hours and by 6% during the week.

While these gains are encouraging, another cryptocurrency is on the radar: Tapzi. With its gaming and tokenomic framework being genuinely different, the young project is seeking serious consideration as the best altcoin to buy this weekend.

Tapzi’s Innovative Approach to Blockchain Gaming

Tapzi is rethinking the way blockchain-based gaming operates. Unlike traditional “play-to-earn” models, which often lead to token inflation and unsustainable economic systems, Tapzi introduces a more sustainable approach. The platform focuses on skill-based games, allowing players to stake $TAPZI tokens to participate in games like Chess, Checkers, and Tic-Tac-Toe. The winner of each match collects the pooled stakes, minus a small platform fee.

Tapzi’s “play-to-win” model solves many of the issues that earlier blockchain games faced, where rewards were often based on chance instead of player skill. By linking rewards to actual performance, Tapzi makes the gaming experience more rewarding and financially stable. Players stake their $TAPZI tokens to enter games, contributing to the prize pool and creating a natural demand for the token. This reduces the risk of token inflation, ensuring a healthier economy within the platform.

The focus on skill-based competition sets Tapzi apart from the typical “play-to-earn” models, which often rely on luck and constant grinding for rewards. This shift to merit-based rewards could be what drives Tapzi’s growth in the competitive gaming space.

Bitcoin and XRP Demonstrate Strong Performance

Bitcoin has had quite the thrilling journey this week, with prices topping over $119,000, the highest values ever witnessed since mid-August. The steady appreciation in price is an expression of Bitcoin being an established force in the market. With an ever-growing interest from retail and institutional buyers, Bitcoin continues to champion its status as the choice asset for some semblance of stability in the highly volatile crypto temptation.

XRP has enjoyed solid growth, too, trading at around $2.98 at press time. In the past week, the asset has gained 6%, with analysts honing in on key levels of support, including $2.80. The signs of strength might imply that XRP can continue its rally in the near term, thereby opening up opportunities for investors.

However, with the positive trends now occurring for both Bitcoin and XRP, there is a new altcoin on the block: Tapzi. This blockchain game project is creating buzz for its disruptive modus operandi concerning GameFi and tokenomics.

Tokenomics Built for Longevity

The design of Tapzi’s tokenomics is another factor that sets it apart from other crypto projects. The total supply of $TAPZI tokens is capped at 5 billion, which helps prevent inflationary pressure that has affected many GameFi projects. The distribution of tokens is balanced, with 20% allocated to the presale, another 20% for liquidity, and the remaining tokens reserved for development, marketing, and rewards.

Tapzi’s presale is structured in a way that helps maintain price stability after launch. Investors will receive 25% of their tokens immediately upon the Token Generation Event (TGE), with the remaining 75% vested over four months. This structure reduces the likelihood of a sudden sell-off that could negatively affect the token’s value. The team’s allocation is subject to a 12-month cliff, and the tokens will vest gradually over the following 18 months.

This careful planning helps create a stable ecosystem and gives Tapzi a strong foundation, making it the best altcoin to buy for long-term growth. The fixed supply model, combined with a player-funded prize pool, ensures that $TAPZI tokens have real utility and value within the platform, creating a steady demand that can support the token’s price over time.

A Working Platform and Future Expansion

Tapzi is live, and this adds to its appeal. Many crypto projects launch only with a whitepaper full of great promises, and there is nothing else that the mass public can test, but Tapzi is already working! Users can connect their wallet, stake tokens, and play in games. Such limited early working allows Tapzi to test and tune its system before the whole public launch, giving transparency and lessening the usual risks of presale investments.

Looking into the future, Tapzi’s roadmap plans for the expansion of its ecosystem through third-party developers so that other creators can develop skill games on Tapzi’s platform, which, as a result, would increase the value of the $TAPZI token. If front-end developers can be lured, that would make a game hub with more games and features as the platform expands.

Also, Tapzi plans to extend its wings across various blockchain networks. The initial launch is already on BSC, allowing it to connect with Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Solana. Thus, under such a multichain approach, Tapzi multiplies access to numerous communities, building an ecosystem where transaction fees are low and the platform is highly accessible.

Tapzi as One of the Best Altcoins to Buy Now

Tapzi is an appealing option for investors looking for the best altcoin to buy today. While Bitcoin and XRP remain solid choices, Tapzi brings something new to the blockchain gaming space. With an operational platform, robust tokenomics, and a clear vision for growth, Tapzi is set up for long-term success.

With the growth of the platform and the addition of new users, there is increased demand for $TAPZI tokens, which makes for an excellent diversification opportunity. Along with the innovative way of gaming, a sustainable tokenomics system, and a clear roadmap bring Tapzi into the category of the best new altcoin in 2025 suitable for investment.

With blockchain gaming evolving rapidly, the play of skills and choice of fair economic principles will determine its evolution in the future, according to Tapzi. This coin, for those interested in putting their money into high-quality, long-term investments, is just one of the best ones available today.

Tapzi is offering an incredible $500,000 prize pool — don't miss your chance to win life-changing rewards.

Media Links:

Website: https://tapzi.io/ 

Whitepaper: https://docs.tapzi.io/ 

X Handle: https://x.com/Official_Tapzi 

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

