JPMorgan, one of the world’s largest financial institutions, announced in its latest report that Bitcoin (BTC) still has an undervaluation compared to gold.
JPMorgan: Bitcoin Still Cheap Compared to Gold, Price Could Reach $165,000
The bank, which manages $3.6 trillion in assets, predicts that the Bitcoin price could rise to $165,000 given current market dynamics.
JPMorgan analysts have highlighted the long-standing comparison between gold and Bitcoin as “digital gold,” stating that Bitcoin still doesn’t fully reflect its potential in terms of market capitalization.
The report emphasized that increasing uncertainties in global markets have pushed investors to seek a means of protecting value, thus strengthening demand for both gold and Bitcoin.
According to analysts, central banks’ interest rate cuts, especially the possible easing of monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve (FED), could support Bitcoin’s medium and long-term performance.
Additionally, increasing interest from institutional investors in crypto assets will also play a significant role in pushing prices higher.
JPMorgan stated that Bitcoin will stand out as a store of value that competes with gold in the long term, and that a price target of $165,000 is a reasonable expectation in this context.
The report also stated that volatility in crypto markets will continue, but Bitcoin will increasingly find a place in traditional investment strategies.
*This is not investment advice.
Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bitcoin-gold-comparison-from-jpmorgan-bitcoin-remains-cheap-compared-to-gold-here-is-the-expected-price-level/