Bitcoin ETFs Experience $3.24 Billion Weekly Inflows as Institutional Appetite Grows, Pushing BTC to New ATH of $125k

Bitcoin is witnessing a substantial increase in institutional interest, with spot ETFs attracting $3.24 billion in inflows over the past week. According to data posted today by market analyst Crypto Patel, the inflow of $3.24 billion into Bitcoin ETFs recorded this week is the second-largest weekly inflow in BTC history. The figure highlights the growing investor enthusiasm for the crypto.

Bitcoin ETFs act as an investor sentiment indicator: the massive weekly inflows indicate resurgent investor interest and increase the likelihood of more robust BTC performance in October and through quarter four of 2025, fuelled by interest rate cut anticipations and seasonal strength. While decreased interest rates typically stimulate the economy, Q4 has been traditionally among the strongest periods for BTC.

Institutional Money Inflows into ETFs on the Rise

From September 29 to October 3, 2025, the 11 Bitcoin ETFs recorded positive inflows for all five days, drawing in $3.24 billion, indicating a surge in institutional appetite.

BlackRock’s IBIT ETF attracted a huge $1.8 billion worth of the week’s net inflows, making it the leading performer. The flagship Bitcoin ETF entered the top 20 U.S ETFs by AUM following week’s inflows, which enabled it to currently hold assets valued at $96.2 billion. Fidelity’s FBTC took the second position as it drew in $692 million in inflows during the week, highlighting a robust appetite for BTC investment products.

The figures signify the increasing interest in Bitcoin ETFs, which enable institutional and individual customers to gain exposure to BTC without directly storing the digital asset. Investors are pouring money into the decentralized token and other crypto assets to hedge against rising geopolitical uncertainties.

Bitcoin ETFs provide a more compliant, familiar approach to exploit the volatile environment of crypto, which can be frightening to some investors.

BTC Settled For a New All-Time High

The significant inflows into Bitcoin ETFs this week coincide with a remarkable surge in BTC price. Today, Bitcoin reached a new ATH on Sunday, October 5, 2025, rising to $125,296.58 and overtaking its former record reached on August 14th. The new climb has been propelled by increased safe-haven demand.

The current price of Bitcoin is $122,988.

The ongoing US government shutdown stimulated Bitcoin’s demand for a safe-haven asset. The shutdown occurred because Democrats and Republicans could not come to an agreement to approve a bill financing government services in October and beyond (before the next fiscal year starts).