Bitcoin Could Hit $150K By Year-End—Will Bitcoin Hyper be the Next Crypto to Explode?

نویسنده: Coindoo
2025/09/29 21:16
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17155-1.35%
EPNS
PUSH$0.01592+5.99%
Bitcoin
BTC$103,332.12-2.38%

Helping push the coin’s price could be Bitcoin whales who bought 30K $BTC worth around $3.3B last week, according to Ali Charts on X.

With Bitcoin’s status intact as the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) could well be the next crypto to explode as its token presale continues.

Bitcoin Could Rebound Spectacularly After Challenging September

In an interview with CNBC, Scaramucci attributed Bitcoin’s current slide to the seasonality of the market, where it typically drops around this time of the year.

He added that November and December will be great times to buy up crypto, as he remains positive that $BTC will reach $150K by year-end.

This could well be the case as whales bought the dip last week and purchased over 30K $BTC, according to Ali Charts. That included Metaplanet’s massive buy of over 5K $BTC, which allowed it to take the top five spot in the Bitcoin treasury companies ranking.

Metaplanet’s most recent Bitcoin buys via BitcoinTreasuries.net.

$BTC is currently in recovery mode after spending most of the weekend under $110K. It is still down by about 0.44% in the last seven days, but it’s already clawing its way back to $112.5K.

Bitcoin’s return to $112K on Monday via CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Continues to Pump, Nears $19M Raised

When it comes to crypto projects, those that are tied to Bitcoin typically track the performance of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency. That’s why it isn’t surprising that the Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) continues to pump.

The project aims to create a Layer 2 network that will make transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain faster and cheaper. Unlike the base Bitcoin layer, which can only handle up to seven transactions per second (TPS), the L2 could potentially handle up to 65K TPS.

Making this possible will be the Solana Virtual Machine on which the L2 will run. As a result, you’ll be able to enjoy Solana-level speeds and low transaction costs on Bitcoin Hyper’s network.

In addition, the L2 will expand $BTC’s scalability. At the moment, Bitcoin is only good as a store of value and nothing else. With Bitcoin Hyper, you’ll finally be able to use your $BTC for various applications like staking, meme coins, and interacting with dApps.

A preview of what Bitcoin Hyper can do.

When the L2 launches, you’ll also be able to use its native $HYPER tokens to pay for gas fees. Aside from that, the token will give you access to exclusive features as well as governance rights.

For now, you can purchase $HYPER from the official Bitcoin Hyper presale page. Each one costs $0.012995, making it a very affordable way to claim your stake in the project.

To get started, connect your crypto wallet (e.g., Best Wallet app) to the presale widget, enter how many tokens you want to buy, and pay with your credit/debit card or crypto.

If you prefer, you can also stake your tokens as soon as you buy them. Bitcoin Hyper currently offers a 63% p.a. staking reward, which can still change as more investors lock their tokens in the staking pool.

Whatever option you choose, you’ll be able to claim your $HYPER tokens after the end of the presale.

But don’t delay, because there’s only a day left before the next price increase. This could be your last chance to buy tokens at their current price.

The project has already attracted a lot of attention from investors, allowing it to raise over $18.8M—and it’s only going to go up from there as the presale progresses. At this rate, Bitcoin Hyper is already setting up to be the next crypto to explode.

Join the Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) presale today.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

