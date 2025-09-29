The post Bitcoin Bull Run Ahead? Q4 2025 Looks Promising appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Bitcoin just closed September in the green, breaking one of its longest-standing bearish patterns. History shows that when this happens, the months that follow often deliver powerful gains. In fact, past data suggests Bitcoin’s Q4 rallies can average as much as 85%.

Now, with 2025’s final quarter just beginning, traders are wondering, could this be the setup for another explosive run?

Why September Matters for Bitcoin

Traditionally, September has been one of Bitcoin’s weakest months of the year. The chart from Coinglass clearly shows how red dominates this period across 8 times in the last 12 years.

But the few times Bitcoin did manage to close September in profit, the months that followed turned out to be very rewarding. For example, 2015, 2016, and 2023. All three years saw Bitcoin close September in the green, and what followed were three straight months of gains.

More recently, in 2024, Bitcoin closed around 4%. What’s more interesting is that October and November also followed through with strong rallies, delivering double-digit growth.

But December cooled off, yet Bitcoin still ended the quarter far higher than where it started.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Q4 2025

Now, with Q4 of 2025 just beginning, investors are asking whether this pattern will repeat itself. The logic is simple: when September breaks the “red curse,” momentum tends to shift. Hesitant traders often jump back in, and short sellers are forced to cover their positions.

Meanwhile, crypto analyst Ted Pillows believes Bitcoin often mirrors gold’s long-term moves and has the potential to climb as high as $150,000 by the end of Q4.

With the current market sitting above $112,000, even a modest Q4 rally could push prices into uncharted territory.