The post Bitcoin (BTC) Can Even Hit $200,000, According to Popular Indicator appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. More place to move Bitcoin to accelerate? The largest cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin, is now only a hair below its peak thanks to a recent surge that has brought it close to $121,000. However, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index is still at a neutral level of 57, in spite of the price spike, far from the extreme greed readings that usually indicate overheated conditions. This difference is giving rise to conjecture that Bitcoin may have a lot more room to grow, possibly even doubling or tripling from its current value. More place to move The most significant rallies in Bitcoin's history have taken place when the market was far from euphoric. According to the index's current reading, investor sentiment is still cautious despite Bitcoin's significant recovery from its lows earlier in the year. As a result, the rally might not be fueled by speculative mania but rather by consistent inflows from institutional and retail investors, who view Bitcoin as digital gold in an uncertain macroeconomic context. BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView Furthermore, technical analysis demonstrates that Bitcoin's moving averages are continuously rising, and that the price is comfortably above its major supports. Market participants appear to be positioning for higher moves without using reckless leverage, as evidenced by the volatility remaining high but not unsustainable. A significant retracement is what many analysts would anticipate if sentiment were already at the level of extreme greed. The market is still gaining momentum according, to the neutral index. Bitcoin to accelerate? This is consistent with predictions made by a number of well-known traders — that Bitcoin may test $150,000 in the coming months, and possibly $200,000 in the next significant cycle. Risks still exist, of course. Large-scale liquidations, macroeconomic tightening or an abrupt change in regulatory pressure could all put a stop…